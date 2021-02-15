SIU Men's Basketball | Actions Speak Louder: Saluki players have meeting, turn around performance

CARBONDALE — Following a demoralizing 25-point loss at home Saturday to last-place Illinois State, SIU's men's basketball team spent the next hour or so inside the locker room.

The good news? The players were in there talking to each other, without the coaching staff.

"You always hear the saying a player-led team is better than a coach-led team, so, the guys were in there talking amongst themselves without the coaches in there, and then, as a coaching staff, we came in there and discussed, and talked," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "With these series, you can't put your head down too much. You can't be too negative. You gotta get right back up, because the other game's comin,' in 18 hours, or 20 hours, or whatever it is."

The Salukis responded with one of their best defensive efforts of the season, holding the Redbirds to less than 50 points for the first time in nearly 15 years. Lance Jones, who had a season-low two points on 1-of-6 shooting Saturday, responded with a team-high 14 in Sunday's 59-49 victory at the Banterra Center. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points, freshman center Kyler Filewich came three rebounds from another double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven boards, and freshman guard Dalton Banks delivered nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.