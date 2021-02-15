SIU Men's Basketball | Actions Speak Louder: Saluki players have meeting, turn around performance

CARBONDALE — Following a demoralizing 25-point loss at home Saturday to last-place Illinois State, SIU's men's basketball team spent the next hour or so inside the locker room.
The good news? The players were in there talking to each other, without the coaching staff.
"You always hear the saying a player-led team is better than a coach-led team, so, the guys were in there talking amongst themselves without the coaches in there, and then, as a coaching staff, we came in there and discussed, and talked," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "With these series, you can't put your head down too much. You can't be too negative. You gotta get right back up, because the other game's comin,' in 18 hours, or 20 hours, or whatever it is."
The Salukis responded with one of their best defensive efforts of the season, holding the Redbirds to less than 50 points for the first time in nearly 15 years. Lance Jones, who had a season-low two points on 1-of-6 shooting Saturday, responded with a team-high 14 in Sunday's 59-49 victory at the Banterra Center. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points, freshman center Kyler Filewich came three rebounds from another double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven boards, and freshman guard Dalton Banks delivered nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Banks, a two-time all-state pick who led his high school to a regional title his senior year, said a lot of the players thought the team was better than 9-9. Even after playing its ninth straight game without sophomore forward Marcus Domask, the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Freshman of the Year. Even after playing the entire season without junior forward J.D. Muila, the 24th-ranked junior college player in the country who will miss the entire season with a torn meniscus. Even with five underclassman starters Sunday.
"I think everybody had something to say," Banks said. "We were probably in there for an hour-and-a-half plus, just talking about what it is we need to change, because none of the guys in this program come from losing programs. We've been winners our whole life, and that's what we want to build here at SIU. So we took that to heart."
ISU (6-15, 3-12 MVC) jumped on SIU (10-9, 4-9) early Sunday, scoring the first five points. Forward Abdou Ndiaye's 3-pointer from the top of the key less than three minutes into the game put the Redbirds up 8-3. Jones followed with one of the Salukis' seven 3-pointers in the first half, starting a 13-4 run that put SIU up 16-12 with 14:13 to go. Verplancken, a 40% 3-point shooter during conference play, hit three triples in the opening six minutes to help the Salukis build a lead they never relinquished.
ISU trailed by 10 at the half and got within six about five minutes into the second half, but SIU pushed the lead back to double digits.
"They got beat down," Redbirds coach Dan Muller said. "You're gonna come out with fire and passion at home to protect homecourt, so, I knew they'd play better. That was easy. It was just a matter of if we could get our minds right to compete the right way."
Banks, the fifth-leading scorer among freshmen in the Valley entering the series, said Saturday's postgame pow-wow helped the team turn the page from Saturday's 80-55 debacle.
"I think it helped us a lot. That was probably the first time since I've been here, that we've talked, as a group, about what we need to do," Banks said. "I think we kind of walked away from that with a better understanding of what it takes to win in this league. Now the biggest thing for us is just to continue to build this season, and just continue to get better."
With five games left in the regular season, Mullins believes this team can. With or without Domask, who has missed the last nine games with a left foot injury. Domask has begun practicing without contact, Mullins said last week, and was scheduled to be re-evaluated before Wednesday's home game against Missouri State (14-5, 10-5).
"Again, I thought the bounce-back and the resiliency from our guys was outstanding," Mullins said. "We gotta continue to get better, continue to be more consistent, and continue to put together of 40 minutes of Saluki Basketball. I think the guys are looking forward to the rest of the season."
