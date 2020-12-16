SIU Men's Basketball | Anthony D'Avanzo's perimeter power opens door for Saluki offense

"Last year we played a lot off ball-screens (at Lewis), and this year, I would say we're starting to do that," D'Avanzo said. "People are starting to realize how I play, so, they've adjusted to that. Just playin' basketball, honestly. I feel like when we're really good, we're able to move the basketball, be unselfish, and that's been really hard to guard."

Four Salukis average double figures, led by the Valley's leading scorer entering this week, sophomore guard Marcus Domask (18.3 ppg.). Newcomer Ben Harvey (16.7 ppg.) isn't far behind, with D'Avanzo (11.7 ppg.) and Banks, a freshman guard from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, at 10.3. Sophomore guard Lance Jones, SIU's only other returning starter besides Domask, is right behind them at 9.3.

All five of them, aside from Domask, who was SIU's leading 3-point shooter last season, are converting over 40% from behind the arc. Domask, last season's MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, is shooting 47.2% from the field but just 23.1% behind the arc (3 of 13). Domask has been able to help the undefeated Salukis (3-0) in other ways, leading the team off the boards (6.3 rebounds per game), in assists (nine) and in blocks, with five.