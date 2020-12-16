SIU Men's Basketball | Anthony D'Avanzo's perimeter power opens door for Saluki offense

CARBONDALE — Anthony D'Avanzo has been as good as advertised, and SIU's men's basketball team is off to an offensive start entering its first doubleheader series of the season Thursday afternoon.
The Salukis (3-0) enter their series against North Dakota (1-5) second in the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring (86.3 points per game) and No. 1 in the league in 3-point shooting (44.4%, 28 of 63). One reason for both has been the play of D'Avanzo, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound graduate transfer from Division II Lewis University that is expected to start his fourth game as a Saluki at the Banterra Center. D'Avanzo is 4 of 7 this season behind the arc (57.1%) after picking up the 3-point stroke just last season, 11 of 21 from the field (52.4%) and 9 of 11 at the free-throw line.
"I'm proud of Anthony. He's worked really hard the last five months, and he's put in a ton of time into his body, into his shot, and made some big 3s for us, and the confidence at the line," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "For spacing purposes, it's definitely beneficial for us to open up those driving lanes for Marcus (Domask), for Ben (Harvey), for Lance (Jones), for Dalton (Banks), and allows us to be a little more flexible at the offensive end."
Teams have already begun to adjust to D'Avanzo's perimeter power, he said, which has forced opposing 5-men to try to stay with him on the perimeter. D'Avanzo hadn't made a single 3-pointer in college before sinking 55 of 138 behind the arc in his fourth year at Lewis (39.9%), but doesn't hesitate a bit if left open.
"Last year we played a lot off ball-screens (at Lewis), and this year, I would say we're starting to do that," D'Avanzo said. "People are starting to realize how I play, so, they've adjusted to that. Just playin' basketball, honestly. I feel like when we're really good, we're able to move the basketball, be unselfish, and that's been really hard to guard."
Four Salukis average double figures, led by the Valley's leading scorer entering this week, sophomore guard Marcus Domask (18.3 ppg.). Newcomer Ben Harvey (16.7 ppg.) isn't far behind, with D'Avanzo (11.7 ppg.) and Banks, a freshman guard from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, at 10.3. Sophomore guard Lance Jones, SIU's only other returning starter besides Domask, is right behind them at 9.3.
All five of them, aside from Domask, who was SIU's leading 3-point shooter last season, are converting over 40% from behind the arc. Domask, last season's MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, is shooting 47.2% from the field but just 23.1% behind the arc (3 of 13). Domask has been able to help the undefeated Salukis (3-0) in other ways, leading the team off the boards (6.3 rebounds per game), in assists (nine) and in blocks, with five.
North Dakota won't block a ton of shots (the Fighting Hawks have 10 in six games), and features its own mobile 5 in junior forward Filip Rebraca (19.7 ppg., 6.5 rpg., 7 of 13 3s). Rebraca scored 20 or more points in two of the Hawks' three games in three days at a multi-team event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but they only won one of them, against South Dakota on Dec. 10. Without sophomore guard De'Sean Allen-Eikens, the team's third-leading scorer last season that has missed five straight games with a lower-body injury, the Hawks have struggled to find their rhythm.
Second-year coach Paul Sather brought in six newcomers, three of which start. A shot clock violation in the final minute opened the door for North Dakota State to beat the Hawks 53-52 with a late free throw, and through six games, they have 64 assists and 84 turnovers.
"Inside the last 10 seconds of a shot clock, I think at one point we had a freshman point guard in a late-clock situation and he gave it up. He's really shown that he can do things, and make plays, and really be effective at this level. Just a young mistake," Sather said. "Another one of those was a guy like Caleb Nero, who had the ball late-clock. There was a play where Mitchell Sueker caught the ball, late-clock, for a wide-open 3, and decided to pass that up. One thing all three of those guys have in common is they weren't here last year."
