SIU Men's Basketball | Banks took things into his own hands at SEMO

CARBONDALE — Down four in the final minute of Wednesday's game at Southeast Missouri State, freshman guard Dalton Banks wasn't SIU's first option out of the timeout. Just the best option.

"We actually drew up a hammer screen play to try to get Marcus (Domask) a shot in the corner, but coach said if you could get by your defender and there's an open lane, take it, and that's kind of what I saw when I made the read," said Banks, who scored 14 points in 39 minutes in his first Division I game. "The helpside defender came late, and I was able to get into his body and finish the play. It was just kind of one of those things where I saw an opening to make a play and just did it."

Banks' driving layup over the right side of the lane with 41 seconds to go in regulation at the Show Me Center pulled the Salukis within two (69-67). The 6-foot-2, 170-pound righty drew the foul on SEMO's Nana Akenten, a 6-6, 215-pound transfer from Nebraska, and cut the Redhawks' lead to one point with the ensuing free throw. Banks made 5 of 9 from the field and didn't miss a free throw in three trips to the line in SIU's come-from-behind, 87-79 overtime win.