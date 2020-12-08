SIU Men's Basketball | Banks took things into his own hands at SEMO

CARBONDALE — Down four in the final minute of Wednesday's game at Southeast Missouri State, freshman guard Dalton Banks wasn't SIU's first option out of the timeout. Just the best option.
"We actually drew up a hammer screen play to try to get Marcus (Domask) a shot in the corner, but coach said if you could get by your defender and there's an open lane, take it, and that's kind of what I saw when I made the read," said Banks, who scored 14 points in 39 minutes in his first Division I game. "The helpside defender came late, and I was able to get into his body and finish the play. It was just kind of one of those things where I saw an opening to make a play and just did it."
Banks' driving layup over the right side of the lane with 41 seconds to go in regulation at the Show Me Center pulled the Salukis within two (69-67). The 6-foot-2, 170-pound righty drew the foul on SEMO's Nana Akenten, a 6-6, 215-pound transfer from Nebraska, and cut the Redhawks' lead to one point with the ensuing free throw. Banks made 5 of 9 from the field and didn't miss a free throw in three trips to the line in SIU's come-from-behind, 87-79 overtime win.
"What a game for a true freshman," SIU acting head coach Brendan Mullins said after the SEMO win. "He came in, he wasn't rattled at all. He didn't play perfect, but he just competed his butt off at both sides of the ball, was very disciplined with the ball, took great shots, let the game come to him. Was almost always in the right spot, defensively, and just did an unbelievable job runnin' the sets at the end of the game."
A two-time first team all-state pick at Eau Claire (Wisconsin) North High School, Banks, 19, hasn't disappointed in his first two games as a Saluki. The two-time Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year set the scoring record at North with more than 1,800 points and helped the program win a regional title earlier this year. His season, like so many others across the country, was cut short because of the coronavirus. Banks had no senior playoff run and no high school graduation.
The situation made him appreciate the early reps with his new team in August, after he was able to move from Zoom meetings to the Banterra Center court.
"It's one of those things where everybody is dealing with it all over the country, so, there's no excuses," Banks said. "Obviously, you gotta be thankful for the stuff you are able to do. Fortunately I've been able to be in the gym. I haven't been hit with any kind of quarantine or anything like that yet, so it's just lockin' in every practice and every workout that I have, and focusing on getting better."
A proven winner, Banks had offers from Green Bay, Milwaukee, Montana, North Dakota State, South Dakota and others before verbally committing to SIU in October of 2019. Banks helped North go 20-5 as a freshman. The Huskies reached the sectional semifinals before losing to the eventual state champions, Stevens Point, and current Michigan State forward Joey Hauser. The next year they went 21-4, losing in the sectional semifinals to the eventual state champions again, Oshkosh North, which had current Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton. He visited Ball State and Wright State before an official visit to SIU that sealed the deal.
After playing 23 minutes in SIU's 102-61 romp over Division II Quincy Sunday, Banks has played the second-most minutes on the team (62+). SIU guard Ben Harvey, a transfer from Eastern Illinois that sat out last season, could see why.
"Dalton Banks is amazing," Harvey said. "He brings everything that the coaching staff and the players want. He's hard-working. He's in the gym every day working on his game. He does whatever coach asks him to do. He has unlimited skill, unlimited potential. He's gonna be a great player, and he already is a great player. Dalton's unbelievable."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!