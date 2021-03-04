SIU Men's Basketball | Ben Harvey's 24 points lead SIU past Bradley at MVC Tournament

Jones delivered a career-high 30 points Saturday against the Ramblers, and nearly led SIU to its biggest win of the season. Now the Salukis will likely have to take on the regular-season champs at 11 a.m. Friday without him.

"When one of our best players goes down, it's the next man up, and we all believe in each other," Harvey said. "Day in and day out, we're with each other in practice. We know what each other can do, and our strengths, and we wanted to win that one for him. The next man stepped up. We all stepped up, and hit big shots and played good defense, and pulled it off."

Harvey made 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 7 from the 3-point line, and all five of his free-throw attempts in 27 minutes off the bench. Trent Brown added 13 points, Kyler Filewich had 12 points and seven boards, and Steven Verplancken Jr. had 10 for the SIU, which snapped a three-game losing streak in the conference tournament.