SIU Men's Basketball | Ben Harvey's 24 points lead SIU past Bradley at MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS — When Bradley guard Ville Tahvanainen went out, SIU guard Ben Harvey put his head down and went in with the game on the line Thursday night.
The 6-foot-5 Harvey found a step on the 6-4 Tahvanainen, created a little space with his left arm right in front of the rim, and put it up and in with 1:35 to play at the Enterprise Center. Harvey's free throw completed a three-point play that put the Salukis up seven, and they went on to beat the Braves 73-63 in the opening game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
"I just saw that he was helping up a little bit too far, pressed in, was worried about the 3-point shot, and I just decided to take him downhill and finish the ball," said Harvey, who scored a season-high 24 points in his first Valley Tournament appearance.
SIU (12-13) needed all of them after adding third team all-conference guard Lance Jones to a shocking injury list in the opening seven minutes. Jones, the Salukis' second-leading scorer and one of their chief on-the-floor leaders, collided with a Bradley player's foot and went down right in front of the SIU bench with 14:22 to go in the first half. He had to be helped off the court by two teammates, and did not return. Jones watched the second half with his left foot resting on a scooter, and went for X-rays on his left foot after the game, SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. Mullins was uncertain on Jones' status for Friday's game against No. 20/22 Loyola.
Jones delivered a career-high 30 points Saturday against the Ramblers, and nearly led SIU to its biggest win of the season. Now the Salukis will likely have to take on the regular-season champs at 11 a.m. Friday without him.
"When one of our best players goes down, it's the next man up, and we all believe in each other," Harvey said. "Day in and day out, we're with each other in practice. We know what each other can do, and our strengths, and we wanted to win that one for him. The next man stepped up. We all stepped up, and hit big shots and played good defense, and pulled it off."
Harvey made 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 7 from the 3-point line, and all five of his free-throw attempts in 27 minutes off the bench. Trent Brown added 13 points, Kyler Filewich had 12 points and seven boards, and Steven Verplancken Jr. had 10 for the SIU, which snapped a three-game losing streak in the conference tournament.
"Proud of our guys. It's been next man up this year, starting with the beginning of the season with our guys," said Mullins, who lost potential starter J.D. Muila before the season to a torn meniscus and leading scorer Marcus Domask to a left foot injury that cost him the last 15 games. "They overcame a lot, and I thought everybody that played contributed. Sekou (Dembele) and Jakolby (Long), and obviously Dalton (Banks) and Ben coming off the bench and giving us the minutes they gave us was huge. It's a tough, resilient group, and I know they didn't want their season to end."
Banks had four points, five assists, no turnovers and a team-high eight rebounds in his first Valley Tournament game. The freshman guard had one of SIU's seven steals, which helped take the ball away from Bradley (12-16) eight times in the second half after forcing just three in the first half.
Braves forward Rienk Mast, who seems to love to play the Salukis, put up a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. Sean East II had 16 points, but the Braves couldn't make an important 3-pointer (they were 7 of 21), couldn't get to the free-throw line (they were 2 of 4) and couldn't put a big run together in the final 20 minutes.
BU, which ended its chase of SIU's record-three-peat at the MVC Tournament from 1993-95, played without starting forward Elijah Childs (suspension), starting guard Terry Nolan Jr. (suspension), guard/forward Ja'Shon Henry (right foot injury) and center Ari Boya (foot injury).
"I give Southern Illinois a lot of credit. They outplayed us, they outexecuted us, for sure," Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. "We didn't execute very well out of timeouts, offensively or defensively, and they did. They played better. We didn't have it today. We made a lot of mental mistakes, and all of them kind of cost us today."
