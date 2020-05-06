SIU Men's Basketball | Brendon Gooch transfers to McKendree University

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Former SIU men's basketball player Brendon Gooch will transfer to Division II McKendree University in Lebanon, the Bearcats announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Gooch, a 6-foot-5 backup guard, can play right away for McKendree as a graduate transfer. As he's going down a level, he would have been eligible there right away even if he wasn't a graduate transfer. McKendree, which competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, finished 15-13 overall and 10-10 in the league last season. The Bearcats could return 10 players for third-year coach Chris Foster, a former Northern Iowa Panther.

Gooch played in 28 of 32 games for SIU last season. The former Belleville Althoff High School forward played in 14 of 18 Missouri Valley Conference games behind starting center Barret Benson. He hit some big shots, including 3-pointers in a home win over Northern Iowa and a road win at Illinois State. Gooch's triple against Bradley in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals put SIU up five points in the first half. The Salukis eventually fell 64-59 in St. Louis to finish 16-16.

McKendree also announced two other players in its 2020 class this week, 6-5 forward Aidan Scott from Lindbergh High School in St. Louis and Rashad Harris, a 6-foot guard from Lane Tech High School in Chicago.