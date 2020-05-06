SIU Men's Basketball | Brendon Gooch transfers to McKendree University

CARBONDALE — Former SIU men's basketball player Brendon Gooch will transfer to Division II McKendree University in Lebanon, the Bearcats announced Tuesday on Twitter.
Gooch, a 6-foot-5 backup guard, can play right away for McKendree as a graduate transfer. As he's going down a level, he would have been eligible there right away even if he wasn't a graduate transfer. McKendree, which competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, finished 15-13 overall and 10-10 in the league last season. The Bearcats could return 10 players for third-year coach Chris Foster, a former Northern Iowa Panther.
Gooch played in 28 of 32 games for SIU last season. The former Belleville Althoff High School forward played in 14 of 18 Missouri Valley Conference games behind starting center Barret Benson. He hit some big shots, including 3-pointers in a home win over Northern Iowa and a road win at Illinois State. Gooch's triple against Bradley in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals put SIU up five points in the first half. The Salukis eventually fell 64-59 in St. Louis to finish 16-16.
McKendree also announced two other players in its 2020 class this week, 6-5 forward Aidan Scott from Lindbergh High School in St. Louis and Rashad Harris, a 6-foot guard from Lane Tech High School in Chicago.
Saluki assistant coach honored
Brendan Mullins, one of three new assistant coaches on coach Bryan Mullins' first staff, was honored as one of 50 mid-major impactful assistants by Silver Waves Media. The organization consulted athletic directors, university presidents and search firms around the country to come up with its list.
Brendan Mullins, Bryan's older brother, spent two seasons on Dan Muller's staff at Illinois State (2017-19), where he was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. A 13-year coaching veteran with previous stops at Illinois-Chicago, Wright State, Green Bay and Mercyhurst, he helped the Salukis to a surprising season after they were picked last in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.
Freshman guard Marcus Domask was named the league's freshman and newcomer of the year, and the team won 10 league games, tied for the most in Valley history by a team picked last in the preseason poll.
Brendan Mullins was one of six assistant coaches in the Valley honored on the list. Drew Adams of Bradley, Larry Blunt and Marty Richter of Drake, Northern Iowa's P.J. Hogan and Loyola's Drew Valentine were also honored.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!