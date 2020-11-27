SIU Men's Basketball | Bryan Mullins tests positive for COVID-19

CARBONDALE — SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins has tested positive for COVID-19, the program announced Friday night on Twitter.

The Salukis still aim to open their 2020-21 season at Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday night, however, with assistant coach Brendan Mullins as the acting head coach. Bryan Mullins is asymptomatic, according to SIU, and is in isolation for 10 days.

Since SIU paused activities Nov. 12, no student-athletes have tested positive, according to the school. The Salukis pulled out of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic in Louisville, where they were supposed to play three games in five days, after "multiple" positive tests.

Earlier Friday, the SIU women's team paused activities for at least a week after at least one player tested positive for the coronavirus. The Saluki women opened the season Wednesday at home in a loss to Eastern Michigan, and were scheduled to play at Memphis on Sunday. They called off the Memphis game and the two games next week in Charleston as part of the Compass Challenge.