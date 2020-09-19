SIU Men's Basketball | Bubbles a long shot, but Salukis expect opportunities for games

CARBONDALE — Playing non-conference games in NBA-like bubbles are a long shot, SIU officials said earlier this week, but the Saluki men's basketball team believes there will be opportunities for more games after Wednesday's announcement from the NCAA Division I Council.
The council, the second-highest-ranking group in the association behind the NCAA Board of Governors, set a starting date for men's and women's basketball for the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 25). In order to be considered for the NCAA Tournament, the council said teams must play at least four non-conference games against Division I opponents and at least 13 regular-season games. SIU currently has seven non-conference games on its schedule, and the Missouri Valley Conference has given its members a full 18-game slate in 2020-21, coach Bryan Mullins said.
The non-conference schedule could change, Mullins said, as the Salukis' tournament in Puerto Rico scheduled for early November could be lost. SIU has a deal with Saint Louis for the Billikens to return last season's game at Chaifetz Arena this winter in Carbondale, but never selected a date. Most of the Salukis' other games are somewhat regional, at Tulsa Nov. 28, at Southeast Missouri State, and at home against Southern Mississippi, Murray State and Eastern Washington. If the tournament in Puerto Rico is lost (it was scheduled for Nov. 20-22), it would only leave SIU with two openings, as teams can't play more than 27 regular-season games.
Mullins said the team started looking for other possible games weeks ago, as some other multi-team events (MTEs) moved and the NCAA was reportedly considering a start date of Nov. 10, or even after Thanksgiving.
"I think there's going to be options out there," he said. "We've thought ahead and made contact with different tournaments and different opponents. It's just over this next week or two, going through our games that are already contracted and figuring out with the different schools what their policies are, and seeing what's open, and where we fall."
While it sounds nice and easy to just scrap the non-conference schedule and try to get a few other teams to play at one site, like the NBA has successfully done, there are major complications to competing in a bubble, nonetheless finding one. Contracts for games typically have what's called a force majeure clause, Saluki athletic director Liz Jarnigan said, which could recognize the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to get out of the deal or postpone it if teams wanted to pursue that. Continuity is one key element, Jarnigan said.
"Given that there are so many game contracts in play, the whole bubble concept is really difficult to consider," she said. "I think it makes a lot of sense, but, again, there is so much unknown, conference-to-conference, what teams will do. If some conferences decide they will play conference-only, that eliminates the bubble concept."
If teams play some opponents but not others, Jarnigan said, it would be very difficult to prove force majeure, which is similar to an Act of God clause, as an overreaching reason to not honor a contract. Fortunately for SIU, five of its seven current non-conference opponents are located within eight hours of Carbondale, and Eastern Washington is scheduled to come here.
The Salukis can start working out up to 12 hours a week starting Monday, with the official first day of practice for the 2020-21 season scheduled for Oct. 14. Mullins said a lot of things could change in the next two months, but that it was nice to have a start date.
"I think it's great for our guys, for everyone in college basketball, to have some certainty in such uncertain times over the last six months," he said. "I think everybody's kind of excited and now you can formulate a game plan for if something changes, and you're gonna have to be ready to adapt to whatever happens."
