SIU Men's Basketball | Bubbles a long shot, but Salukis expect opportunities for games

Mullins said the team started looking for other possible games weeks ago, as some other multi-team events (MTEs) moved and the NCAA was reportedly considering a start date of Nov. 10, or even after Thanksgiving.

"I think there's going to be options out there," he said. "We've thought ahead and made contact with different tournaments and different opponents. It's just over this next week or two, going through our games that are already contracted and figuring out with the different schools what their policies are, and seeing what's open, and where we fall."

While it sounds nice and easy to just scrap the non-conference schedule and try to get a few other teams to play at one site, like the NBA has successfully done, there are major complications to competing in a bubble, nonetheless finding one. Contracts for games typically have what's called a force majeure clause, Saluki athletic director Liz Jarnigan said, which could recognize the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to get out of the deal or postpone it if teams wanted to pursue that. Continuity is one key element, Jarnigan said.