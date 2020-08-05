SIU Men's Basketball | D'Amico adds more versatility to Salukis' 2021 class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Foster Wonders actually verbally committed to SIU's men's basketball team a week before he announced it on social media July 13, but Niles Notre Dame forward Troy D'Amico didn't know that.

All D'Amico knew was the Salukis had a beautiful campus, some of the best young talent in the Missouri Valley Conference, and coaches he connected with going all the way back to last October.

"They all had a vision that we're going to be a very good team in the next few years, and I just wanted to be a part of it," said D'Amico, a 6-foot-7 forward who committed to the Salukis on July 12. "I like the pieces that they had there right now, and the pieces they're bringing in. I think the most important thing to me was just being comfortable with the coaching staff."

D'Amico came to SIU partly through assistant coach Jevon Mamon, who was a part of the Meanstreets AAU team in Chicago years ago. D'Amico competes with Meanstreets now, and got to know Salukis coach Bryan Mullins through the recruiting process. He visited campus last fall and kept in touch with the staff over Zoom meetings after the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person recruiting. D'Amico chose SIU over offers from Loyola and Valparaiso.