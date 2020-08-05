SIU Men's Basketball | D'Amico adds more versatility to Salukis' 2021 class

CARBONDALE — Foster Wonders actually verbally committed to SIU's men's basketball team a week before he announced it on social media July 13, but Niles Notre Dame forward Troy D'Amico didn't know that.
All D'Amico knew was the Salukis had a beautiful campus, some of the best young talent in the Missouri Valley Conference, and coaches he connected with going all the way back to last October.
"They all had a vision that we're going to be a very good team in the next few years, and I just wanted to be a part of it," said D'Amico, a 6-foot-7 forward who committed to the Salukis on July 12. "I like the pieces that they had there right now, and the pieces they're bringing in. I think the most important thing to me was just being comfortable with the coaching staff."
D'Amico came to SIU partly through assistant coach Jevon Mamon, who was a part of the Meanstreets AAU team in Chicago years ago. D'Amico competes with Meanstreets now, and got to know Salukis coach Bryan Mullins through the recruiting process. He visited campus last fall and kept in touch with the staff over Zoom meetings after the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person recruiting. D'Amico chose SIU over offers from Loyola and Valparaiso.
D'Amico averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and three assists per game for the 29-5 Class 3A sectional finalists. D'Amico was named second team all-state in 3A by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and helped the Dons to a regional title for the seventh straight year. Teammate Louis Lesmond committed to Harvard in June, and point guard Anthony Sayles is being recruited for football and basketball.
"Playing alongside two other amazing players, and a bunch of other good players on the team, I just had to do whatever the team needed game to game," D'Amico said. "Whether that was playing in the post, on the wing. Just, wherever they needed me. Versatility was the main thing I brought to the team."
D'Amico hopes to bring that versatility to SIU, too, beginning in the 2021-22 season. A big-time shooter who can score inside and out, he feels like the Missouri Valley Conference is as good a match as the Salukis. D'Amico joins Mundelein High School center Scottie Ebube and Wonders, a guard at Iron Mountain High School in Michigan, in SIU's 2021 class.
"I've seen a lot of Valley games, especially last year with my recruitment with those other schools," D'Amico said. "I think it's a really tough conference. Very underrated. And a lot of players like me that can do a little bit of everything, shoot, pass and dribble, so I'm excited for it."
