SIU Men's Basketball | Domask bounces back with game-high 17 points, Salukis sweep Hawks
SALUKI MEN'S BASKETBALL | SIU 62, NORTH DAKOTA 50

SIU Men's Basketball | Domask bounces back with game-high 17 points, Salukis sweep Hawks

CARBONDALE — Marcus Domask never lost confidence after starting Friday's game against North Dakota with a missed 3-pointer and a turnover at the Banterra Center.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore guard scored seven of his game-high 17 points in the first half, and added four assists and three blocks to help SIU sweep its first doubleheader series of the season over North Dakota, 62-50. Domask, the Salukis' best 3-point shooter last season and the leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference entering the series, came into the game 3 of 13 behind the arc. He started down low Friday, where he converted six of his seven baskets, and added his first 3-pointer in two games against the Fighting Hawks (1-7).

"They don't really double. They stunt a little bit, dig a little bit, so, for the most part, it's 1-on-1," Domask said. "I watched film and I knew what they were trying to take away, and I just exploited what they weren't doin'."

UND didn't double much at all during its two games in two days against the Salukis (5-0), who matched the program's best start since the 2015-16 season. SIU made 10 of 16 from the 3-point line in Thursday's 85-64 win but had to work a bit harder for its 62 points Friday. The Salukis missed 16 of 22 from behind the arc and didn't get many points from the free-throw line, either, where they made 10 of 11.

SIU pounded it inside against the smaller Hawks, getting nine points from 6-9, 250-pound freshman forward Kyler Filewich, 11 from starting forward Anthony D'Avanzo and 17 from Domask.

Domask made 7 of 12 from the field Friday.

"He had really good looks (Thursday). A lot of them were down low, too. I thought he had, maybe, a better presence about him on the court," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "He was decisive. He wasn't hesitating on ball-screen reads or his post moves. I thought he played with complete confidence. Making some of them early probably helped, but I think he missed his first shot (Friday), so he was able to bounce back, and he really helped us throughout the game."

The Salukis outscored the Hawks 32-26 in the paint but won the game at the defensive end, holding UND to 36.5% from the field (19 of 52). SIU scored 14 points off 13 Hawk turnovers, including two transition dunks from the 6-8 D'Avanzo.

Forward Filip Rebraca was UND's only player in double figures, with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

"To come back and play the same team, and have that same intensity and same focus as the first game, I think it's gonna be really valuable for us when we play Evansville," Mullins said. "It's not easy to beat anybody twice, especially not back-to-back, and our defensive effort, and the way the guys played connected at that end, helped us win the game."

Domask had five of SIU's 16 assists, and point guard Lance Jones had seven for the second straight game. The Salukis shot 44.2% (23 of 52) and got at least three players into double figures for the fifth time in as many tries. Ben Harvey scored 12 points and had a game-high nine rebounds, and D'Avanzo and Filewich both had eight boards.

SIU is back in action Monday night at Butler, in their first meeting since 2007.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

SIU 62, NORTH DAKOTA 50

UND;25;25;--;50

SIU;29;33;--;62

NORTH DAKOTA (50) – Caleb Nero 3-8 0-0 6, Seybian Sims 3-10 0-1 9, Filip Rebraca 4-10 2-6 11, Mitchell Sueker 2-5 0-0 4, Tyree Ihenacho 2-7 1-3 6, Nate Shockey 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Danielson 1-5 0-0 2, Ethan Igbanugo 1-4 2-4 5, Gertautas Urbonavicius 3-3 1-1 7. Totals: 19-52 6-15 50.

SIU (62) – Marcus Domask 7-12 2-2 17, Ben Harvey 4-6 2-2 12, Trent Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Anthony D'Avanzo 4-8 3-4 11, Lance Jones 3-9 0-0 7, Kyler Filewich 3-6 3-3 9, Dalton Banks 1-3 0-0 3, Steven Verplancken Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Sekou Dembele 0-0 0-0 0, Jakolby Long 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-52 10-11 62.

Halftime score - SIU 29, North Dakota 25. 3-Point Goals - North Dakota 6-22 (Nero 0-3, Sims 3-8, Rebraca 1-1, Sueker 0-1, Ihenacho 1-3, Danielson 0-2, Igbanugo 1-4), SIU 6-22 (Domask 1-5, Harvey 2-4, Brown 1-4, D'Avanzo 0-2, Jones 1-3, Verplancken 0-2, Banks 1-2). Team Fouls - North Dakota 12, SIU 18. Rebounds - North Dakota 32 (Rebraca 8), SIU 37 (Harvey 9). Assists - North Dakota 14, SIU 16. Turnovers - North Dakota 13, SIU 16. Records - North Dakota 1-7, SIU 5-0.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

SIU still scored 62 points without getting a ton from the free-throw line (10) or the 3-point line, where it shot a season-worst 6 of 22 Friday against North Dakota. The Salukis pounded the Fighting Hawks inside, outscoring them 32-26 in the paint with Marcus Domask and Kyler Filewich doing most of the damage. They also outscored them in transition, 13-5.

Defense: B

SIU allowed too many straight-line drives and put the Hawks at the free-throw line 15 times, but won the game largely at the defensive end. The Salukis didn't give them many second-chance opportunities off seven offensive rebounds and did another good job of doubling the post. UND forward Filip Rebraca was the only Hawk in double figures, with 11, and backup forward Gertautas Urbonivicius didn't miss a shot but only finished with seven points. He had 13 Thursday.

Overall: B

In its first taste of back-to-back games, which will be the norm during conference play this season, SIU slogged through a tough offensive game with a better defensive one. UND shot less than 37% from the field, as the Salukis made it tough for their guards to even get the ball inside, and SIU got after the rebounds. Without much from their 3-point shooting, which has been among the best in the country early on, the Salukis got Marcus Domask going early and had 16 assists to go with 16 turnovers. 

