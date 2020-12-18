SIU Men's Basketball | Domask bounces back with game-high 17 points, Salukis sweep Hawks

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Domask made 7 of 12 from the field Friday.

"He had really good looks (Thursday). A lot of them were down low, too. I thought he had, maybe, a better presence about him on the court," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "He was decisive. He wasn't hesitating on ball-screen reads or his post moves. I thought he played with complete confidence. Making some of them early probably helped, but I think he missed his first shot (Friday), so he was able to bounce back, and he really helped us throughout the game."

The Salukis outscored the Hawks 32-26 in the paint but won the game at the defensive end, holding UND to 36.5% from the field (19 of 52). SIU scored 14 points off 13 Hawk turnovers, including two transition dunks from the 6-8 D'Avanzo.

Forward Filip Rebraca was UND's only player in double figures, with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

"To come back and play the same team, and have that same intensity and same focus as the first game, I think it's gonna be really valuable for us when we play Evansville," Mullins said. "It's not easy to beat anybody twice, especially not back-to-back, and our defensive effort, and the way the guys played connected at that end, helped us win the game."