SIU Men's Basketball | Domask close to long-awaited return

CARBONDALE — The schedule is still coming together, as is the recruiting calendar, not to mention the parameters of SIU's men's basketball team's first official visits on campus in over a year.
The Saluki roster is also coming back together, as former Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year Marcus Domask and junior college transfer J.D. Muila are getting close to getting cleared full-go, SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. Domask, the 2020 Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, missed all but 10 games of the 2020-21 season with a stress reaction injury to his left foot. Muila, the 24th-ranked JUCO prospect in the country by JucoRecruiting.com when he signed with the Salukis, is coming off a torn meniscus but has started working out with the club.
"Marcus has been working out with us. He'll be able to practice with us as long as there are no setbacks by June 7th," Mullins said. "J.D., he won't do contact practices right away with us in June, but he's able to do non-contact and individual workout."
Domask, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore, averaged a team-best 16.3 points per game in his 10 games last season. SIU's second-leading rebounder averaged 4.5 boards a game and shot 48.4% from the field. Domask's season-high 26 points helped the Salukis snap Butler's 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents.
Muila, a 6-8, 235-pound junior forward from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, was expected to challenge for SIU's starting 5 spot. Now he'll get to team with freshman center Kyler Filewich (6.8 points, 5.7 rebounds per game), who was selected to the MVC All-Freshman Team, graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo (7.5 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 46.3 field goal percentage, 17 3s) and Domask in the frontcourt. Ebube, an all-state pick at Mundelein High School, is also expected to compete for minutes as a true freshman this winter.
While some teams in the Valley lost prominent players — Valparaiso lost Donovan Clay to Missouri State and Indiana State lost forwards Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest) and Tre Williams (Duquesne) — SIU hung onto all five starters from last season's 12-14 club. D'Avanzo came back for a sixth year, and the Salukis return their core from Mullins' first recruiting class, Domask and guards Lance Jones and Trent Brown, for a third year. Filewich and guards Ben Harvey and Steven Verplancken Jr. all started 16 of 26 games.
"It's a big challenge to them, as well, and now it's a time to kind of separate ourselves and continue to be uncomfortable these next four or five months, before the season starts, to see how much better we can get as a program," Mullins said. "I'm looking forward to it. I'm going to challenge the returning guys to kind of take ownership of the program moving forward, now that they've been in the program for more than a year, and some of these guys two years."
The 2021-22 Salukis are expected to return to the court June 7 with the start of the summer semester. SIU's three incoming freshmen, guard Foster Wonders, forward Troy D'Amico and center Scottie Ebube, are expected to report June 5. The returners are expected then or a bit later. After 2020, Mullins is hopeful his team can take advantage of a normal summer. The NCAA opened up on-campus visits for early June, and will allow coaches to go out recruiting later next month.
SIU currently has eight games on its non-conference schedule for this winter, with two more close to fruition. The Salukis are scheduled to go to San Francisco, Tulsa and the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands, where they will get three games beginning with Colorado. They will also get a home game against a non-Division I opponent either before or after the multi-team event (MTE). SIU has home game contracts with Southern Mississippi and Saint Louis. The Salukis are close to signing a new deal with nearby rivals Southeast Missouri State and Murray State, Mullins said, after competing against them last season.
