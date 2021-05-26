SIU Men's Basketball | Domask close to long-awaited return

CARBONDALE — The schedule is still coming together, as is the recruiting calendar, not to mention the parameters of SIU's men's basketball team's first official visits on campus in over a year.

The Saluki roster is also coming back together, as former Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year Marcus Domask and junior college transfer J.D. Muila are getting close to getting cleared full-go, SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. Domask, the 2020 Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, missed all but 10 games of the 2020-21 season with a stress reaction injury to his left foot. Muila, the 24th-ranked JUCO prospect in the country by JucoRecruiting.com when he signed with the Salukis, is coming off a torn meniscus but has started working out with the club.

"Marcus has been working out with us. He'll be able to practice with us as long as there are no setbacks by June 7th," Mullins said. "J.D., he won't do contact practices right away with us in June, but he's able to do non-contact and individual workout."

Domask, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore, averaged a team-best 16.3 points per game in his 10 games last season. SIU's second-leading rebounder averaged 4.5 boards a game and shot 48.4% from the field. Domask's season-high 26 points helped the Salukis snap Butler's 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents.