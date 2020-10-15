 Skip to main content
SIU Men's Basketball | Domask eager to build on big freshman year
SIU Men's Basketball

SIU Men's Basketball | Domask eager to build on big freshman year

CARBONDALE — Marcus Domask scored the third-most points by a freshman in SIU history last season, but spent most of this year working on getting rid of the basketball.

Domask, a 6-foot-6 guard that was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, led the Salukis in scoring (434 points, 13.6 per game), minutes (34.9 per game), 3-pointers (54 of 136) and 3-point shooting (39.7%) in his first Division I season. The former Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year was second in rebounding (5.2 per game), third in steals with 29, and tied for second on the team with 79 assists. He became the focal point of opposing defenses late in the year and had to improve his passing ability out of the attention.

"I think I learned a lot," Domask said. "I think passing's gotta be a big piece of my game if we want to be successful, and I think, same thing, a year experience really helped out and helped the game slow down. I think it'll be better this year."

SIU was picked fifth in the Valley's preseason poll, exactly where it finished in coach Bryan Mullins' first season. Domask, part of the program's first core under Mullins, was named preseason second team all-conference by a panel of coaches, sports information directors and media on Thursday. Only Kent Williams (440 points in 1999), an MVC Hall of Famer, and SIU's all-time leading scorer, Charlie "Chico" Vaughn (620), scored more as a freshman than Domask's 434 points. Domask's 167 rebounds were the seventh-most by a freshman in SIU history.

"He got a ton of experience," Mullins said. "Lance (Jones) got experience. Trent (Brown) got experience. That freshman year is the hardest because they've never been through it before, and for those guys to play heavy minutes in some of the atmospheres they got to play in, from the Banterra Center being packed to Arch Madness, at Bradley, they got a ton of experience, and now they're kind of the older guys in our program because we're still a very young group." 

Domask and Jones (9.3 ppg., 79 assists) are the team's only returning starters. Sophomore guard Trent Brown averaged over 20 minutes a game in 32 appearances, and sophomore forward Sekou Dembele was center Barret Benson's backup before breaking his leg in a collision with Bradley's Darrell Brown in January.

The Salukis added eight newcomers, two of them graduate transfers, and get sitout guard Ben Harvey eligible this winter. Junior forward J.D. Muila, who averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College last season, could step into a starting role. SIU could be one of the youngest teams in the Valley this season, even with graduate transfers Jakolby Long, a guard from Southern Utah, and Anthony D'Avanzo, a 6-8 forward from Division II Lewis University. 

If Harvey starts, the Salukis could have three sophomores in their first lineup, but Domask was quick to lament the team's talent. With seven newcomers in its top eight last season, SIU tied a league record for conference wins by the team that was picked last in the preseason poll (10) and was within striking distance of the Valley lead in the final two weeks of the regular season. The Salukis led the Valley in scoring defense, allowing 63.2 points per game, despite getting outrebounded by an average of 4.9 boards a game.

"We pride ourselves, defensively, and that's just how coach plays. Our defense will be pretty good, and I think we'll be able to shoot the ball pretty well," Domask said. "We have a lot of good shooters on the team, and we just have a lot of guys that will provide minutes on the team. Every day's gonna be a battle for minutes in practice because we just have a lot of good players this year." 

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

BRYAN MULLINS AT MEDIA DAY

SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins was part of a Zoom call with all the MVC's head coaches on Thursday as part of Media Day. Here is a transcript of his comments:

Why was the Louisville event a good option for your team? 

I'm sure the other coaches on here have talked about the chaotic scheduling process here over the last three or four weeks, once they changed the start date for college basketball. There are so many different events that you heard about, and for those first few weeks you didn't know which were true, what was actually concrete, what was happening, what wasn't, and for us a lot of it had to do with, logistically, in terms of travel. 

We're staying away from flying commercially this year, so we wanted to look for something regionally. And, obviously, with Louisville being three-and-a-half hours away, it's a great field. I don't know who's exactly contracted or committed, but it sounds like a lot of NCAA Tournament teams, teams that won their league, so I think it gives our guys an opportunity to play some really good competition in a safe environment, and close to Southern Illinois.

How many games do you think you'll get out of that event? 

We'll play, hopefully, three games there. 

Marcus was on the (preseason) second team. He played a lot last year. What kind of value do you think that experience had for him? 

He got a ton of experience. Lance got experience. Trent got experience. That freshman year is the hardest because they've never been through it before, and for those guys to play heavy minutes in some of the atmospheres they got to play in, from the Banterra Center being packed to Arch Madness, at Bradley, they got a ton of experience, and now they're kind of the older guys in our program because we're still a very young group. 

I think we have the least amount of Division I games played in the whole Valley on our roster, so we're gonna rely on those guys to help lead us this year. 

How is Ben Harvey fitting in? 

Ben's doing great. Ben's kind of continuing to pick up where he left off last year during his redshirt year. He's gotten stronger. He's been healthy since the end of the summer and through the fall, so we're gonna look for him to play a big role for us this year. 

How is Sekou (Dembele) coming along? (Dembele broke his leg at Bradley in January)

He's been through a lot through his first couple years here. He had a stress fracture last summer, and then the Bradley game in January, refractured that same bone in his leg. He's got a plate and a screw in his leg right now. It's been a long recovery for him. He's done everything, and more, in terms of what you could ask for during the rehab process, so he's committed to getting back on the court this year. Right now, he's kind of week by week, in terms of pain tolerance and physically, how he's feeling. He hasn't done any contact or competitive stuff yet. He's done some skill work, and we're just going to take our time with him. The biggest thing is just for him to be healthy long-term, as well. 

How do you see (J.D.) Muila fitting in? 

J.D.'s got great energy. He brings it every single day, and he's very coachable. He wants to learn. He wants to be great. He's gonna be a big piece for us, I think. He brings a little more experience, even though he comes from junior college, he's still older than some of our freshmen and sophomores. For him, we need him to be really good, defensively, for us. 

How do you think the new transfer rule is going to impact the Missouri Valley? 

I think, as coaches, we have expected it. I think a lot of us thought it might happen this past spring or summer. I think, in terms of the last couple years of college basketball, that's kind of how it's been going with transferring and recruiting. You really just have to adapt to it. 

It's kind of the new normal in college basketball, and for us, I think you gotta try to use it to your advantage, knowing that you may get hurt by it some years, but other years, you could also build your team by it. And for us, it's been the same, in terms of these first two recruiting classes. It's not so much where they come from or how old they are. It's about 'Are they the right fit for our program?' So whether it's a transfer, junior college, high school student-athlete, they just gotta be the right fit for you, and that's kind of how we're going to continue to go about it with the transfer legislation.

MARCUS DOMASK INTERVIEW

SIU guard Marcus Domask was selected preseason second team all-conference Thursday by a panel of coaches, sports information directors and media. Here is a transcript of his interview with The Southern Illinoisan Thursday:

You obviously played a lot last season. What kind of value did you get from last season that could help you this year?

I think I took a lot. High school is obviously way different from college, and just to have a season under my belt, and playing in meaningful games and meaningful minutes, you just learn a lot. You learn a lot about the schemes and the defense, I feel like I learned a lot there. I think, overall, your experience helps you and makes everything slow down a bit. 

You became a focal point for opposing defenses. How much did you learn about distributing and passing out of double teams?

I think I learned a lot. I think passing's gotta be a big piece of my game if we want to be successful, and I think, same thing, a year experience really helped out and helped the game slow down. I think it'll be better this year. 

What do you think your team will be really strong at? 

We pride ourselves, defensively, and that's just how coach plays. Our defense will be pretty good, and I think we'll be able to shoot the ball pretty well. We have a lot of good shooters on the team, and we just have a lot of guys that will provide minutes on the team. Every day's gonna be a battle for minutes in practice because we just have a lot of good players this year. 

What have you focused on, yourself, the most? 

I think I've focused on finishing around the rim, speeding up my shot a little bit, and just an overall feel for the game. Watching film and just putting myself in different situations. Just getting more comfortable with the ball, and comfortable creating plays. 

(Mullins) went after rebounding in recruiting. What tells you you'll be a better rebounding team? 

Our big men, with Kyler and J.D., and Sekou when he comes back, they're just physical down there. They rebound well. And with Anthony (D'Avanzo) at the 4/5, or wherever he's gonna play at, he's long, he can rebound. I'll have to do better this year. I think, just as a committee, we'll be a little bit bigger. I think we'll play a little harder than last year. It's an effort thing, and I just think we'll have more effort this year. 

Your reaction to being picked on the second team, even though you were the Freshman of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year in the league.

Honestly, I didn't have a reaction. The preseason, I mean, we saw last year we were predicted last, and obviously we didn't finish last. Ever since then, I don't even look at, for real.  

SIU AT A GLANCE

2019-20 record: 16-16, 10-8 MVC (fifth place)

Coach: Bryan Mullins (16-16 at SIU, second season, 16-16 overall)

Returning starters: G Marcus Domask (MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, 13.6 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 54 3s, 39.7% 3PT), G Lance Jones (9.3 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 31 steals, 79 assists, 88 turnovers)

Big additions: F J.D. Muila, F Anthony D'Avanzo, G Ben Harvey, G Jakolby Long, F Kyler Filewich

