SIU Men's Basketball | Domask eager to build on big freshman year

CARBONDALE — Marcus Domask scored the third-most points by a freshman in SIU history last season, but spent most of this year working on getting rid of the basketball.
Domask, a 6-foot-6 guard that was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, led the Salukis in scoring (434 points, 13.6 per game), minutes (34.9 per game), 3-pointers (54 of 136) and 3-point shooting (39.7%) in his first Division I season. The former Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year was second in rebounding (5.2 per game), third in steals with 29, and tied for second on the team with 79 assists. He became the focal point of opposing defenses late in the year and had to improve his passing ability out of the attention.
"I think I learned a lot," Domask said. "I think passing's gotta be a big piece of my game if we want to be successful, and I think, same thing, a year experience really helped out and helped the game slow down. I think it'll be better this year."
SIU was picked fifth in the Valley's preseason poll, exactly where it finished in coach Bryan Mullins' first season. Domask, part of the program's first core under Mullins, was named preseason second team all-conference by a panel of coaches, sports information directors and media on Thursday. Only Kent Williams (440 points in 1999), an MVC Hall of Famer, and SIU's all-time leading scorer, Charlie "Chico" Vaughn (620), scored more as a freshman than Domask's 434 points. Domask's 167 rebounds were the seventh-most by a freshman in SIU history.
"He got a ton of experience," Mullins said. "Lance (Jones) got experience. Trent (Brown) got experience. That freshman year is the hardest because they've never been through it before, and for those guys to play heavy minutes in some of the atmospheres they got to play in, from the Banterra Center being packed to Arch Madness, at Bradley, they got a ton of experience, and now they're kind of the older guys in our program because we're still a very young group."
Domask and Jones (9.3 ppg., 79 assists) are the team's only returning starters. Sophomore guard Trent Brown averaged over 20 minutes a game in 32 appearances, and sophomore forward Sekou Dembele was center Barret Benson's backup before breaking his leg in a collision with Bradley's Darrell Brown in January.
The Salukis added eight newcomers, two of them graduate transfers, and get sitout guard Ben Harvey eligible this winter. Junior forward J.D. Muila, who averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College last season, could step into a starting role. SIU could be one of the youngest teams in the Valley this season, even with graduate transfers Jakolby Long, a guard from Southern Utah, and Anthony D'Avanzo, a 6-8 forward from Division II Lewis University.
If Harvey starts, the Salukis could have three sophomores in their first lineup, but Domask was quick to lament the team's talent. With seven newcomers in its top eight last season, SIU tied a league record for conference wins by the team that was picked last in the preseason poll (10) and was within striking distance of the Valley lead in the final two weeks of the regular season. The Salukis led the Valley in scoring defense, allowing 63.2 points per game, despite getting outrebounded by an average of 4.9 boards a game.
"We pride ourselves, defensively, and that's just how coach plays. Our defense will be pretty good, and I think we'll be able to shoot the ball pretty well," Domask said. "We have a lot of good shooters on the team, and we just have a lot of guys that will provide minutes on the team. Every day's gonna be a battle for minutes in practice because we just have a lot of good players this year."
