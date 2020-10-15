SIU Men's Basketball | Domask eager to build on big freshman year

"He got a ton of experience," Mullins said. "Lance (Jones) got experience. Trent (Brown) got experience. That freshman year is the hardest because they've never been through it before, and for those guys to play heavy minutes in some of the atmospheres they got to play in, from the Banterra Center being packed to Arch Madness, at Bradley, they got a ton of experience, and now they're kind of the older guys in our program because we're still a very young group."

Domask and Jones (9.3 ppg., 79 assists) are the team's only returning starters. Sophomore guard Trent Brown averaged over 20 minutes a game in 32 appearances, and sophomore forward Sekou Dembele was center Barret Benson's backup before breaking his leg in a collision with Bradley's Darrell Brown in January.

The Salukis added eight newcomers, two of them graduate transfers, and get sitout guard Ben Harvey eligible this winter. Junior forward J.D. Muila, who averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College last season, could step into a starting role. SIU could be one of the youngest teams in the Valley this season, even with graduate transfers Jakolby Long, a guard from Southern Utah, and Anthony D'Avanzo, a 6-8 forward from Division II Lewis University.