SIU Men's Basketball | Domask, Harvey honored as MVC players of the week

CARBONDALE — Seventy-four of SIU's 87 points at Southeast Missouri State Wednesday night came from freshmen and sophomores, so it was only appropriate for two of them to be honored by the Missouri Valley Conference on Monday.
Sophomore guards Marcus Domask and Ben Harvey were named MVC player and newcomer of the week, respectively, by the league. Both played key roles in the Salukis' rally at Southeast Missouri State and Sunday's win over Division II Quincy, which moved SIU to 2-0 without its head coach. Coach Bryan Mullins, who tested positive for the coronavirus Nov. 27, is due to be released from quarantine Tuesday. Assistant coach Brendan Mullins, Bryan's older brother, served as SIU's acting head coach in his absence.
Domask, a 6-foot-6 sophomore from Waupun, Wisconsin, averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in SIU's two victories. He shot 57% from the field, 38% from the 3-point line and 88% from the free-throw line. Domask scored 14 of his game-high 24 at SEMO in the final 10 minutes. He became the first Saluki sophomore to be named MVC player of the week since Anthony Beane during the 2013-14 season.
Harvey, a 6-5 guard that sat out last season after transferring from Eastern Illinois, scored 22 points in his first game in more than 20 months on Wednesday and had 16 against Quincy. Harvey added a team-high seven rebounds against the Redhawks in 35 minutes and five boards against the Hawks. Harvey averaged 19 points, six rebounds, and 2.5 assists during the week.
SIU hosts Murray State (2-1) on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. for the Charles Helleny Tip-Off Classic.
Valparaiso guard/forward Grace White was the MVC women's basketball player of the week. The senior was named College Sports Madness National High-Major player of the week after helping the Crusaders to a pair of wins at Big Ten Conference programs. White scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a win at Illinois and matched her career best with 20 points in a win at Purdue.
Drake forward Grace Berg was the Valley newcomer of the week. The redshirt sophomore scored 26 points, grabbed nine boards and had four assists in a loss at Iowa. She had 12 points and four boards in a win over Minnesota, and has scored 10 points or more in all four games this season for the Bulldogs.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!