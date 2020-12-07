SIU Men's Basketball | Domask, Harvey honored as MVC players of the week

CARBONDALE — Seventy-four of SIU's 87 points at Southeast Missouri State Wednesday night came from freshmen and sophomores, so it was only appropriate for two of them to be honored by the Missouri Valley Conference on Monday.

Sophomore guards Marcus Domask and Ben Harvey were named MVC player and newcomer of the week, respectively, by the league. Both played key roles in the Salukis' rally at Southeast Missouri State and Sunday's win over Division II Quincy, which moved SIU to 2-0 without its head coach. Coach Bryan Mullins, who tested positive for the coronavirus Nov. 27, is due to be released from quarantine Tuesday. Assistant coach Brendan Mullins, Bryan's older brother, served as SIU's acting head coach in his absence.

Domask, a 6-foot-6 sophomore from Waupun, Wisconsin, averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in SIU's two victories. He shot 57% from the field, 38% from the 3-point line and 88% from the free-throw line. Domask scored 14 of his game-high 24 at SEMO in the final 10 minutes. He became the first Saluki sophomore to be named MVC player of the week since Anthony Beane during the 2013-14 season.