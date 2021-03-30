SIU Men's Basketball | Domask, Muila on track for summer return

CARBONDALE — It started during warmups for SIU's men's basketball game at Butler on Dec. 21, 2020, and got worse in the Salukis' two-day, two-game series at Drake about a week and a half later.

Sophomore forward Marcus Domask, the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Freshman of the Year in 2020 and the Salukis' leading scorer, had some discomfort in his left foot.

"I felt something in my foot that didn't feel right, but I just played through it, and then, once I would get going, I wouldn't really feel it any more, and I did that for a while," Domask said. "Pretty much through the Drake series, and by then it was really starting to hurt me, and bothering me when I played. And that's when I got an MRI, and we saw that I was going to have to sit out."

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound righty played all 40 minutes at Butler, leading the Salukis to a 76-73 win at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis that snapped the nation's longest non-conference homecourt winning streak (59 games). Domask scored a season-high 26 points, and followed up with 39 points in a two-game split against Evansville. He played 32 minutes in Game 1 at Drake, 29 the following day, and spent the rest of the season trying to come back.