SIU Men's Basketball | Domask, Muila on track for summer return

CARBONDALE — It started during warmups for SIU's men's basketball game at Butler on Dec. 21, 2020, and got worse in the Salukis' two-day, two-game series at Drake about a week and a half later.
Sophomore forward Marcus Domask, the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Freshman of the Year in 2020 and the Salukis' leading scorer, had some discomfort in his left foot.
"I felt something in my foot that didn't feel right, but I just played through it, and then, once I would get going, I wouldn't really feel it any more, and I did that for a while," Domask said. "Pretty much through the Drake series, and by then it was really starting to hurt me, and bothering me when I played. And that's when I got an MRI, and we saw that I was going to have to sit out."
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound righty played all 40 minutes at Butler, leading the Salukis to a 76-73 win at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis that snapped the nation's longest non-conference homecourt winning streak (59 games). Domask scored a season-high 26 points, and followed up with 39 points in a two-game split against Evansville. He played 32 minutes in Game 1 at Drake, 29 the following day, and spent the rest of the season trying to come back.
Team doctors diagnosed Domask with a stress reaction, a precursor to a stress fracture, that they tried to wait out. He wore a protective boot for most of January and February, watching games right underneath the basket with his left foot in a scooter and coaching a bit at practice. Without junior forward J.D. Muila, a top-25 junior college recruit who sat out the whole season with a torn meniscus, freshman center Kyler Filewich (6.8 points, 5.7 rebounds per game) was thrown into the mix a bit earlier than the Salukis wanted, but ended up making the MVC All-Freshman Team. Forward Anthony D'Avanzo (7.5 ppg., 3.9 rpg.) and sophomore forward Sekou Dembele (2.1 ppg., 1.1 rpg.), who was coming back from a broken leg he suffered in January of 2019, helped fill the void.
And what a big void it was. Domask, who tied for the Missouri Valley Conference lead in minutes per game as a true freshman (34.8 per game), averaged 33.9 minutes a game in his 10 games. SIU didn't win a single Valley series, but split with five different teams during a 12-14 season (5-13 MVC). Seven of the Salukis' top-eight players were freshmen or sophomores.
In late February, Domask was able to get through a workout, he said, but not enough on consecutive days without pain. He sat out the final two-day, two-game series of the regular season at No. 21 Loyola and was ruled out for the Valley Tournament.
"I got the boot off and tried to do a few workouts because I wanted to play at the end of the season, but it just wasn't ready yet, so I had to get back in the boot and just go from there," Domask said.
SIU beat Bradley in the opening round of the tournament but ran into the Ramblers, who eventually reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, in the Valley quarterfinals. Without Domask and starting point guard Lance Jones, who hurt his ankle against the Braves, Loyola blew out the Salukis 73-49 and eventually won the tournament.
Domask took a few weeks off and just got out of the boot late last week, he said. He can dribble in place and shoot without putting any weight on his left leg for the next 3-4 weeks, and then will get re-evaluated by the team's medical staff. Domask is hopeful he will be ready for summer workouts in June, if not before then.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins said the team would start working out a bit more regularly next week, but that Domask and Muila will have their own schedules.
"They haven't taken a setback at all, and Marcus should, hopefully be fine for summer workouts in June, and J.D. will be right along that same timetable," Mullins said. "Obviously, the thing with J.D. is we want him to be at 100% for the season. We'll be cautious with these guys. There's no rush with them, but everything is looking good with them."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman