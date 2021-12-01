SIU Men's Basketball | Domask's last-second jumper lifts Salukis past Evansville, 54-52

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Shamar Givance was good, but Marcus Domask was better Wednesday night in the earliest Missouri Valley Conference opener in both programs' history.

Givance scored a career-high 31 points, a cool 59.6% of Evansville's points at the Ford Center, and Domask went for a team-high 22 to get the Salukis past the Purple Aces 54-52. Domask's 12-foot turnaround along the left baseline over Jawaun Newton with 0.6 seconds to go turned out to be the game-winner. Givance, the Aces' do-it-all point guard, missed his last shot, a three-quarter-court heave of the top of the backboard at the horn.

"Great poise by our guys. We knew we wanted to put Marcus in a position that we thought he could be successful in," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "We did a little loop action with (Ben Coupet Jr.), Dalton (Banks) made a nice dribble-entry pass, and Marcus, obviously, made a great play."

Fans will have to wait until Feb. 12 for the rematch in Carbondale, as both teams played their earliest conference opener ever. SIU (4-3, 1-0 MVC) hosts Southern Mississippi on Saturday, while the Purple Aces (3-7, 0-1) host Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Domask got the ball near the left block with Newton on him, dribbled in, and then turned to his left before lifting off to his right for the game-winner.

"Newton's a really quick defender, and at first I wanted to go to the rim but he cut me off," Domask said. "He cut me off, and I've really been working on my game, working on enough of my pivots and stuff. I just had to make a play for my team."

Domask made 9 of 17 from the field and all three of his free-throw attempts in 38 minutes. He also grabbed a team-high six rebounds and handed out two of SIU's six assists. The Salukis won their league opener without leading scorer Lance Jones, who tried to go with a turf toe injury after warming up before the game but couldn't do it. SIU coach Bryan Mullins said Jones could play Saturday against the Golden Eagles.

Coupet had 13 points and Anthony D'Avanzo added six points. Freshman forward Troy D'Amico had five for the Salukis and played some big defensive minutes, a season-high 28:50 in all, without guards Trent Brown, Ben Harvey or Jones.

Givance was a one-man show for the Aces, sinking 11 of 16 from the field and 7 of 10 at the free-throw line. Givance had two of Evansville's seven assists and hit two of the Aces' seven 3-pointers. Evansville entered the game averaging 8.7 3s a game. Newton, Evansville's leading scorer at just over 14 points a game entering Wednesday night, was the Aces' second-leading scorer with eight in just over 35 minutes.

SIU outscored the Aces 34-18 in the paint and 11-7 off the bench.

Things started well in SIU's conference premiere outside of Jones not starting. The Salukis jumped on top 8-0 after four straight buckets to start the game. J.D. Muila converted off a Domask pass, Coupet made a finger roll in the lane, and Domask added an 8-foot jumper in the lane. When Coupet missed a baseline layup, Muila was there for the first tip-dunk of the season.

Evansville missed its first four shots, three from the 3-point line, and committed a shot clock violation with 15:48 to go in the half. The Aces struggled to match up with Domask even early on. He hit a short jumper over Noah Frederking and took Antoine Smith Jr. along the baseline for a three-point play with 14:08 left. Domask's free throw put the Salukis up 13-0, and the lead went to 23-10 after Coupet's transition 3-pointer.

Behind 14 points from Domask and Muila, SIU outscored UE 18-0 in the paint in the opening 20 minutes. The Salukis also outscored the Aces 9-0 in fast-break points.

SIU returns home to face Southern Mississippi on Saturday at 8 p.m. That game is scheduled to air on ESPN3.

