SIU Men's Basketball | Drake completes 2-day sweep of Salukis

Domask's bucket with 8:41 to go in the first half pulled SIU within 10, 23-13, but Drake quickly put the game away. Joseph Yesufu, a backup point guard who had 16 off the bench, answered with one of the Bulldogs' nine 3-pointers. Forward Shanquan Hemphill, the thorn in SIU's side in Sunday's win, pushed his team in front 15 with a transition bucket after Nate Ferguson blocked a shot at the other end. Drake sank 8 of 9 shots during a 19-4 run.

"Their defense pressured us a lot," Domask said. "At the end of the day, we just have to be strong with the ball. We were too casual, doing things we don't practice like putting the ball above our head, and we were just shooting ourselves in the foot."

Drake, which received votes in The Associated Press and coaches polls Monday, extended their best start in school history with the win. They next host Loyola (7-2, 2-0) Saturday and Sunday in Des Moines in a matchup of two teams tied for first place. Bradley and Valparaiso are yet to play a Valley game yet due to COVID-19 issues.

"We got a really veteran group. I think we got great leadership, and it's a really connected group," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "You watch our guys on the floor, and the guys on the bench, they're all in it, pulling for each other. It makes it a lot of fun. In a year where we don't have a lot of fans, they're creating their own energy."