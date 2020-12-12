SIU Men's Basketball | Duquesne calls off Monday game against SIU because of COVID-19

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team will not play Duquesne in Indianapolis on Monday, the Dukes announced Saturday afternoon, after a member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.
Duquesne agreed to play SIU Monday and Loyola on Wednesday at the Indiana Convention Center, but called off both games after a member of their team tested positive. The Dukes (1-1) hadn't played since Dec. 2 because of cancellations related to the coronavirus but officially announced the games against the Salukis (3-0) and Ramblers (2-0) Friday.
The cancellation leaves SIU with two games to schedule before opening the Missouri Valley Conference season Dec. 27 at home against Evansville (1-3). That opening doubleheader series against the Purple Aces is in jeopardy, however, after Evansville canceled its game against Saint Louis that was scheduled for Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols. The Aces tweeted Saturday they still plan to play Southeast Missouri State Tuesday.
SIU's next game on the schedule is Thursday at home against North Dakota (1-4), one of two games in two days against the Fighting Hawks. Tipoff at the Banterra Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday. The start time for Friday's game has not been announced yet.
Northern Iowa (1-4) also ran into COVID-19-related problems this weekend, as Green Bay canceled its game scheduled in Cedar Falls, Iowa, after a positive test result that turned out to be a false positive. UNI athletic director David Harris told the Waterloo (Iowa) Courier that one Tier 1 individual (a player, coach, athletic trainer or member of the equipment staff) on the Panthers' squad tested positive during a Thursday antigen test, part of the thrice-weekly testing schedule teams have now that the season has begun.
The school immediately ran another antigen test for that individual, which came back negative. On Friday, a third antigen test came back negative, and the individual completed a PCR test, the most accurate one available in this country, but the results weren't back until after 5 p.m. Green Bay called UNI and said they weren't comfortable playing the game without knowing the results of that test, which turned out to be negative, Harris said.
UNI's next scheduled game is at Wisconsin on Wednesday.
