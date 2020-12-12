SIU Men's Basketball | Duquesne calls off Monday game against SIU because of COVID-19

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team will not play Duquesne in Indianapolis on Monday, the Dukes announced Saturday afternoon, after a member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

Duquesne agreed to play SIU Monday and Loyola on Wednesday at the Indiana Convention Center, but called off both games after a member of their team tested positive. The Dukes (1-1) hadn't played since Dec. 2 because of cancellations related to the coronavirus but officially announced the games against the Salukis (3-0) and Ramblers (2-0) Friday.

The cancellation leaves SIU with two games to schedule before opening the Missouri Valley Conference season Dec. 27 at home against Evansville (1-3). That opening doubleheader series against the Purple Aces is in jeopardy, however, after Evansville canceled its game against Saint Louis that was scheduled for Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols. The Aces tweeted Saturday they still plan to play Southeast Missouri State Tuesday.

SIU's next game on the schedule is Thursday at home against North Dakota (1-4), one of two games in two days against the Fighting Hawks. Tipoff at the Banterra Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday. The start time for Friday's game has not been announced yet.