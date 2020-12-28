SIU Men's Basketball | Evansville ends SIU's perfect start with 84-72 win

The Aces lost their first game at the 2019 MVC Tournament, went 0-18 during the regular season in 2019-20, and dropped their only game at the 2020 league tournament.

SIU (7-1, 1-1 MVC) got 11 points from Trent Brown and eight from Lance Jones, but suffered its first loss of the season in the second game of a two-day series against the Aces (3-5, 1-1). The Salukis beat Evansville 63-57 Sunday behind 21 free throws. Monday they shot only 14 and made 10.

SIU coach Bryan Mullins said his team lost the game at the other end.

"They played better than us. You can look at every area, physicality, execution, coaching, offense, defense, effort, shooting," Mullins said. "We had chances where, in that first half, we could have extended the game and gave them confidence by allowing them to get good looks and make shots, and it started to pile up in that second half, obviously. From there it was just kind of a snowball effect with all of their guys making 3s."

Domask scored 15 points in the first half to lead SIU to a 39-35 halftime lead. Backup forward Sekou Dembele scored six points for the Salukis, who trailed 15-6 to start the game before roaring back. Shamar Givance's coast-to-coast layup right before the horn cut the lead to four.