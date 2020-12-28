SIU Men's Basketball | Evansville ends SIU's perfect start with 84-72 win

CARBONDALE — Twenty minutes from its first 8-0 start since 1947, SIU's men's basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in the second half against Evansville Monday night.
The Purple Aces hit 10 of 11 3-pointers at one point in the last 12 minutes of the game and rallied for their first win over a Missouri Valley Conference opponent since March 2, 2019, at Valparaiso. Samari Curtis' game-high 29 points led Evansville past SIU, 84-72, at the Banterra Center. Marcus Domask had 25 points to lead SIU, which led 39-35 at the half and shot 49.1% from the field.
"We learned that we can't just show up and expect to win," Domask said. "Maybe because we've been winning, we just thought we would win tonight, and obviously it didn't happen. I think this is going to refocus us, because I know our locker room is not happy right now. We got a bunch of guys that hate to lose."
The Aces made 26 of 47 from the field (55.3%), including 17 of 29 from the 3-point line (58.6%) after making 10 of 29 behind the arc Sunday. Evansville's 17 3s matched a school record for the Aces, set against SIU in 1997, and tied for the most the Salukis had ever allowed. Seven different Aces made at least one triple, with Curtis sinking the lion's share after he went 6 of 8. The transfer from Nebraska sank 9 of 13 from the field, all five of his free-throw attempts, and added four rebounds to help Evansville end a 21-game losing streak against opponents from the Valley.
The Aces lost their first game at the 2019 MVC Tournament, went 0-18 during the regular season in 2019-20, and dropped their only game at the 2020 league tournament.
SIU (7-1, 1-1 MVC) got 11 points from Trent Brown and eight from Lance Jones, but suffered its first loss of the season in the second game of a two-day series against the Aces (3-5, 1-1). The Salukis beat Evansville 63-57 Sunday behind 21 free throws. Monday they shot only 14 and made 10.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins said his team lost the game at the other end.
"They played better than us. You can look at every area, physicality, execution, coaching, offense, defense, effort, shooting," Mullins said. "We had chances where, in that first half, we could have extended the game and gave them confidence by allowing them to get good looks and make shots, and it started to pile up in that second half, obviously. From there it was just kind of a snowball effect with all of their guys making 3s."
Domask scored 15 points in the first half to lead SIU to a 39-35 halftime lead. Backup forward Sekou Dembele scored six points for the Salukis, who trailed 15-6 to start the game before roaring back. Shamar Givance's coast-to-coast layup right before the horn cut the lead to four.
SIU went right to its bread-and-butter from Sunday's win, the paint, for the first bucket of the game. Evansville double-teamed Domask on the right block, but Domask found Brown for a free-throw line jumper. The Purple Aces responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Noah Frederking and Jawaun Newton to take their first lead of the two-day series, 6-2. Evansville hit five of its first six shots to take a 15-6 lead less than six minutes into the game, but the Salukis responded with nine straight after a timeout.
Domask bullied Alex Matthews for two inside, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and added the tying jumper after Dembele laid it in at the rim over Evan Kuhlman. Curtis, who had seven points off the bench Sunday, broke the 15-all tie with a 3-pointer from the right wing.
SIU has a tall task this weekend. After five days off, the Salukis will lace 'em up for a two-game, two-day series at undefeated Drake (11-0) Sunday and Monday in Des Moines. The Bulldogs completed a sweep of Indiana State on the road Monday night, 73-66, to become the first 11-win team in the country.
Domask, a state champion in high school who was the MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year last season, said Drake will get SIU's best shot.
"We've got guys that are going to go back and watch film," he said. "We're just gonna play hard in that game, I can promise you that."
