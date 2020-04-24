SIU Men's Basketball | Filewich could be nice complement to new Saluki frontcourt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Kyler Filewich, SIU's new 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward, averaged 11.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for a team that featured eight Division I players and won the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association championship.

He also played pretty hard on defense, too.

"We always worked hard on defense," Filewich said. "The one thing our coach preached, 'I don't care what you put into offense as long as you put everything you have at the defensive end. That was huge for me. In Winnipeg, there wasn't as many big men. I covered stretch forwards mainly, but this year I started to guard more guys that play down low, and I felt like I improved in that."

Filewich was not a big shotblocker for 22-0 Orangeville Prep, but he was the kind of guy that ends defensive possessions.

"We are really excited to have Kyler and his family join our program," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Kyler is one of the most competitive kids there is and plays with great passion every time he is on the court. A common theme of all the teams he has played on is that they have won championships."