SIU Men's Basketball | Filewich could be nice complement to new Saluki frontcourt

CARBONDALE — Kyler Filewich, SIU's new 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward, averaged 11.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for a team that featured eight Division I players and won the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association championship.
He also played pretty hard on defense, too.
"We always worked hard on defense," Filewich said. "The one thing our coach preached, 'I don't care what you put into offense as long as you put everything you have at the defensive end. That was huge for me. In Winnipeg, there wasn't as many big men. I covered stretch forwards mainly, but this year I started to guard more guys that play down low, and I felt like I improved in that."
Filewich was not a big shotblocker for 22-0 Orangeville Prep, but he was the kind of guy that ends defensive possessions.
"We are really excited to have Kyler and his family join our program," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Kyler is one of the most competitive kids there is and plays with great passion every time he is on the court. A common theme of all the teams he has played on is that they have won championships."
Filewich, an incoming freshman for the Salukis this season, scored a season-high 23 points during the regular season and grabbed a season-high 21 rebounds in a Final 8 championship game against TRC Academy. He shot 58.4% from the field during the regular season.
Filewich was named the No. 1 player in Manitoba by the Winnipeg Sun in 2018 and 2019. He led the team to a provincial championship last year with 26 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in the title game, and dreamed of playing Division I basketball in the United States. Filewich chose the Salukis over offers from Presbyterian, SIU-Edwardsville and a few Canadian schools.
With 6-8 forward J.D. Muila from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, a 30-win team's top rebounder, and 6-8 Anthony D'Avanzo from Division II Lewis University, Filewich could be one of the Salukis' true bigs. SIU also returns walk-on forward Will Keller and third-year sophomore Sekou Dembele, an athletic 6-7, 230-pound forward from Mali. D'Avanzo played inside and out for the Flyers, and was the team's leading 3-point shooter. At 6-9, 250, Filewich gives SIU some real size in the middle, and a player who isn't afraid to use it.
"Everybody kind of calls me old school," Filewich said. "I feel comfortable in the low post. I brought the ball up a lot. I played well in the post and out on the perimeter. I've very competitive. I love winning. I hate losing. I'd say I have a pretty high basketball IQ, make the right play. I've always liked contact. I've always been a football player."
A former defensive end, tight end and offensive tackle, Filewich had an offer from North Dakota to play football in college. Now that he's focused strictly on basketball for the second straight year, some believe he could make another jump in productivity.
"He has a great skillset with different low post moves and a feel for the game that allows him to make everyone else around him better," Mullins said. "He is a tireless worker that will continue to improve over the next four years."
