SIU Men's Basketball | Filewich gives Salukis productive minutes at Indiana State

CARBONDALE — He was supposed to play behind J.D. Muila, the 24th-ranked junior college player in the nation, before the forward from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College tore his meniscus and was lost for the season. Freshman center Kyler Filewich looked like a starting 5 man for SIU's men's basketball team Tuesday against Indiana State.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Filewich scored the Salukis' first bucket after Trent Brown found him in the lane and grabbed two of his six offensive rebounds on one possession in the first half. Filewich delivered 10 points and a season-high nine rebounds in a season-best 30 minutes in SIU's 71-59 loss.
"I definitely feel like I've been playing well, but I need to be more assertive to get the ball, and when I have it, try to be more assertive again," Filewich said. "Be more aggressive, and try to score."
The first Canada native to play for SIU's men's team, like Muila, Filewich made 10 of 12 from the field, grabbed 13 rebounds, and scored 22 points at Indiana State. Without sophomore forward Marcus Domask, who missed the series with a foot injury, Filewich joined 6-8 graduate forward Anthony D'Avanzo in the starting lineup. Filewich scored 12 points in Monday's 69-66 loss and 10 Tuesday, with two of the best bigs in the Missouri Valley Conference, sophomore center Tre Williams and sophomore guard/forward Jake LaRavia, guarding him.
"He isn't the biggest, but he's a physical presence," Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. "He's smart. He's unselfish. You can't guard him 1-on-1 because he gets right to the front of the rim. He works his tail off defensively. He's perfect for what Bryan (Mullins) and that staff want him to do. I'm very impressed with him. Going into the game, you're worried about a (Marcus) Domask, who didn't end up playing, and a (Lance) Jones, but that guy (Filewich) is going to be right there on everybody's scouting report."
Filewich was the ranked as the top player in the Manitoba province by the Winnipeg Sun newspaper in 2018 and 2019. A former football player, he averaged 11.5 points and a team-best 9.1 rebounds per game for 22-0 Orangeville Prep, the champions of the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association. His physicality was one of the first things SIU's coaches noticed about him, Mullins said, but the staff also saw a lot of potential in what he could do once he concentrated solely on hoops.
"Kyler is going to keep getting better every single year that he's a Saluki," Mullins said. "He's only been playing basketball full-time for a year and a half. His best basketball is ahead of him. He's getting more comfortable. The Valley is a hard league for freshmen. It's a physical league; it's a veteran league. He did some good things these past two days."
