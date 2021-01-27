SIU Men's Basketball | Filewich gives Salukis productive minutes at Indiana State

"He isn't the biggest, but he's a physical presence," Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. "He's smart. He's unselfish. You can't guard him 1-on-1 because he gets right to the front of the rim. He works his tail off defensively. He's perfect for what Bryan (Mullins) and that staff want him to do. I'm very impressed with him. Going into the game, you're worried about a (Marcus) Domask, who didn't end up playing, and a (Lance) Jones, but that guy (Filewich) is going to be right there on everybody's scouting report."

Filewich was the ranked as the top player in the Manitoba province by the Winnipeg Sun newspaper in 2018 and 2019. A former football player, he averaged 11.5 points and a team-best 9.1 rebounds per game for 22-0 Orangeville Prep, the champions of the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association. His physicality was one of the first things SIU's coaches noticed about him, Mullins said, but the staff also saw a lot of potential in what he could do once he concentrated solely on hoops.

"Kyler is going to keep getting better every single year that he's a Saluki," Mullins said. "He's only been playing basketball full-time for a year and a half. His best basketball is ahead of him. He's getting more comfortable. The Valley is a hard league for freshmen. It's a physical league; it's a veteran league. He did some good things these past two days."

