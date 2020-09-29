 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIU men's basketball golf outing adds morning flight
0 comments

SIU men's basketball golf outing adds morning flight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Due to popular demand, a morning flight has been added to the 2020 SIU men's basketball golf scramble on Oct. 9 at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion.

Fans and sponsors can register at SIUSalukis.com online. The registration and sponsorship deadline is Friday.

The morning round will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m. and an 8:30 shotgun start. The price is $150 for an individual or $900 for a sixsome. Entry fees include greens fees, cart, lunch and an entry gift. All proceeds go to the Saluki men's basketball program. There are sponsorship opportunities from $100 and up.

-- Saluki Media Services

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Meet Muila's mentor, Ed O'Neil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News