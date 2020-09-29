SIU men's basketball golf outing adds morning flight

CARBONDALE — Due to popular demand, a morning flight has been added to the 2020 SIU men's basketball golf scramble on Oct. 9 at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion.

The morning round will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m. and an 8:30 shotgun start. The price is $150 for an individual or $900 for a sixsome. Entry fees include greens fees, cart, lunch and an entry gift. All proceeds go to the Saluki men's basketball program. There are sponsorship opportunities from $100 and up.