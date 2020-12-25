SIU Men's Basketball | Harvey, Domask give Salukis unique options in Valley series

CARBONDALE — Marcus Domask and Ben Harvey could give SIU's men's basketball team a unique advantage when Missouri Valley Conference play begins Sunday.
Domask, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, and Harvey, a 6-5 sophomore guard, have been as dangerous posting up as they are on the perimeter for the Salukis (6-0). Domask, who made 3 of 8 from the 3-point line in Monday's win at Butler, scored another 17 points inside the arc. Heading into Valley play, last season's MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year is the league's third-leading scorer (17.7 points per game). Harvey is tied with Illinois State's Josiah Strong as the league's eighth-best scorer (14 ppg.) through the first month of the season. He can shoot the 3 (he's 7 of 14 behind the arc) and post up smaller players, a part of his game he's always tried to develop.
"It's kind of always been a part of my game since high school," Harvey said. "I've always had a good feel in the post, a good feel with my fadeaway, and coach instilled it in me a little more and wanted me to get to post up and try to take advantage a little more of a smaller guard guarding me. I just tried to put that in my game a little more."
Domask's driving layup about seven minutes into the game Monday started a 16-0 run. Domask added a transition layup and a 3-pointer during the run, which turned a 19-11 deficit into an eight-point advantage at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler (2-3) missed 10 shots in a row and turned it over four times. SIU won 76-73 to snap the Bulldogs' 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents.
"We just want to compete for each other, and at the end of the day, when stuff goes bad, I know we have each others' backs, and that's what makes this group special," Domask said. "We expect to go on runs like that because we play defense. At the end of the day, we're not giving up easy buckets and that's what we're gonna hang our hat on, and the offense is gonna come."
With Domask, Harvey and Lance Jones (10.7 ppg.) leading the way, SIU's offense has come in bunches, and at its highest rate in decades. The Salukis are averaging 80.3 ppg., fourth-best in the MVC heading into Sunday and Monday's series against Evansville (2-4). SIU hasn't scored like that since the 1989-90 season, when it averaged 80.3 ppg.
"I think we got multiple guys who can do different things, offensively. That'll help the first game. That'll help the second game," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "It gives us some different options. Maybe we figure out how teams are guarding us that first night. Along with Dalton (Banks) and Steven (Verplancken Jr.), those guys are versatile players off the bench, as well. We just gotta continue to get better as a team."
Evansville snapped the longest losing streak in its program's history at 22 games with a 68-65 win over Eastern Illinois Dec. 9. The Purple Aces, who had three different head coaches last season, is last in the Valley in scoring (64.8 points allowed per game) but has added some good pieces to their core of guards Jawaun Newton (14.3 ppg., 4.7 rebounds per game), Shamar Givance (13 ppg., 4.2 rpg., 21 assists), Noah Frederking (47.2% from the 3-point line) and forward Evan Kuhlman (8.7 ppg., 3.7 rpg.).
Sophomore guard Samari Curtis, a transfer from Nebraska, is 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the 3-point line in two games. Graduate forward Jax Levitch (6 ppg., 5.7 rpg.), a transfer from UNC-Asheville, is the Aces' top rebounder and is 10 of 19 behind the arc (52.6%). Freshman forward Trey Hall (3.8 ppg., 2.2 rpg.) and junior forward Iyen Enaruna (3.2 ppg., 3 rpg.) both averaged over 13 minutes a game. The first MVC series of the season could test the Aces, who have four players, Newton, Frederking, Givance and Levitch, who average over 32 minutes a game. SIU has one, Domask (34.1 minutes a game), who tied for the Valley lead in minutes per game last season and was this week's league co-player of the week with Missouri State forward Gaige Prim.
"They got really good guards. They got Kuhlman, who is a stretch 5. It's gonna be a difficult matchup for us," Mullins said. "Coach (Todd) Lickliter runs great stuff, offensively, that puts you at disadvantages constantly at the defensive end. They're extremely hard to guard, and we've gotta do a good job of keeping them out of the paint and contesting 3s, and then, offensively, we've gotta take care of the ball against their defense."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman