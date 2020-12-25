SIU Men's Basketball | Harvey, Domask give Salukis unique options in Valley series

"We just want to compete for each other, and at the end of the day, when stuff goes bad, I know we have each others' backs, and that's what makes this group special," Domask said. "We expect to go on runs like that because we play defense. At the end of the day, we're not giving up easy buckets and that's what we're gonna hang our hat on, and the offense is gonna come."

With Domask, Harvey and Lance Jones (10.7 ppg.) leading the way, SIU's offense has come in bunches, and at its highest rate in decades. The Salukis are averaging 80.3 ppg., fourth-best in the MVC heading into Sunday and Monday's series against Evansville (2-4). SIU hasn't scored like that since the 1989-90 season, when it averaged 80.3 ppg.

"I think we got multiple guys who can do different things, offensively. That'll help the first game. That'll help the second game," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "It gives us some different options. Maybe we figure out how teams are guarding us that first night. Along with Dalton (Banks) and Steven (Verplancken Jr.), those guys are versatile players off the bench, as well. We just gotta continue to get better as a team."