SIU Men's Basketball | Harvey sharp during first game in over 20 months

"He's in the gym all the time. His sitout year was not a sitout year. It was a year to get better, and he did that, and most importantly, he got better, defensively," Mullins said. "We knew that he could score the ball and play inside-out, he's another big guard like Marcus, but to see him guard and compete at the end of the game, that's what I'm most proud of him for."

Marcus Domask scored a game-high 24 points for SIU, which just returned to practice on Sunday for the first time in weeks. Domask, who led SIU and tied for the Missouri Valley Conference lead in minutes per game last season (34.8), was on the court for 44 minutes Wednesday. Freshman guard Dalton Banks played 39 off the bench, Harvey played 35, and Brown had 30.

"We all want to win, and we're going to do whatever it takes, regardless of how we played," Harvey said. "We're gonna fight to the end, and when it comes down to crunch time, we're gonna pull through, and we have an unbelievable team. We're deep. Some guys didn't get to play as much as they could have tonight. We're great on the bench, and they're gonna play big. We have multiple players that can play at the end of games, and do the same things that y'all saw out there."