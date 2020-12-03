SIU Men's Basketball | Harvey sharp during first game in over 20 months

CARBONDALE — Ben Harvey looked like he took full advantage of his sitout year in his first game in more than 20 months Wednesday night.
Harvey, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore guard, hit his first two shots for SIU's men's basketball team at Southeast Missouri State on the way to 22 points. Harvey's first two buckets, both from behind the 3-point line, got the Salukis on the board at the Show Me Center after they trailed 4-0. The transfer from Eastern Illinois added a team-high seven rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes to help SIU rally for an 87-79 overtime win.
"I was just able to go out there and feel the flow," said Harvey, who made 5 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line in his first game since March 6, 2019. "I've been playin' basketball this past year and been able to scrimmage, and play 5s with other people in my hometown, and I think I was just ready."
Harvey scored four points during SIU's 15-4 run over the final six minutes to tie the game at 69. His layup at the 1:37 mark pulled the Salukis (1-0) within four, 65-61, and his two free throws with 2:20 to go in regulation cut the Redhawks' lead to two (65-63). Harvey went 4 for 4 at the free-throw line in overtime and had the assist on Trent Brown's 3-pointer that put the Salukis up five early in the extra session.
SIU acting head coach Brendan Mullins wasn't surprised at Harvey's production right out of the gate. After all, the former state champion at Jonesboro (Arkansas) High School averaged 10.2 points per game as a true freshman at EIU and was an elite shooter (45.9% from the field, 38.9% from the 3-point line and 75.3% at the stripe).
"He's in the gym all the time. His sitout year was not a sitout year. It was a year to get better, and he did that, and most importantly, he got better, defensively," Mullins said. "We knew that he could score the ball and play inside-out, he's another big guard like Marcus, but to see him guard and compete at the end of the game, that's what I'm most proud of him for."
Marcus Domask scored a game-high 24 points for SIU, which just returned to practice on Sunday for the first time in weeks. Domask, who led SIU and tied for the Missouri Valley Conference lead in minutes per game last season (34.8), was on the court for 44 minutes Wednesday. Freshman guard Dalton Banks played 39 off the bench, Harvey played 35, and Brown had 30.
"We all want to win, and we're going to do whatever it takes, regardless of how we played," Harvey said. "We're gonna fight to the end, and when it comes down to crunch time, we're gonna pull through, and we have an unbelievable team. We're deep. Some guys didn't get to play as much as they could have tonight. We're great on the bench, and they're gonna play big. We have multiple players that can play at the end of games, and do the same things that y'all saw out there."
SIU added three games to its schedule in the last 24 hours. The Salukis announced right before the game Wednesday that Southern Mississippi and SIU agreed to push their scheduled game Saturday to the 2021-22 season, and that Division II Quincy University would come to the Banterra Center to play Sunday. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
SIU announced two games against North Dakota, on back-to-back days, on Thursday. The Salukis will play the Fighting Hawks for the first time Dec. 17 and 18. Murray State is still scheduled to come Dec. 11, and SIU has a home date with Nicholls on Dec. 23, although that could change. Under NCAA rules this season, since SIU has not competed in a multi-team event, it can play only 25 games, with 18 of them expected to be from the MVC. The Valley is expected to announce its new conference schedule, which will feature back-to-back series for the majority of it, at noon Friday.
