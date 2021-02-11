SIU Men's Basketball | Hervey's season-high 18 points lead Missouri State past SIU

Banks' layup cut the lead to seven at the 4:45 mark, but MSU answered with back-to-back buckets. Prim beat Filewich to his right, and after the freshman center dropped the ball right before a possible dunk, Mosley went on the attack at the other end. The 6-5, 201-pound sophomore guard got by his man on the right side of the lane and floated a runner right over the rim and down for a 59-48 advantage.

"Southern Illinois did a god job of really limiting Isiaih, outside of foul trouble," MSU coach Dana Ford said. "Gaige Prim started the game off with the ball around the basket. Other guys had to step up, and that's good for our team. We can't be a two-horse show and contend. We can be solid and do that, but we gotta step up, and that was good to see some guys step up."

Filewich started his seventh game of the season, but went to the bench in the opening 60 seconds after getting whistled for two fouls guarding Prim. Prim delivered two buckets and three assists, all for layups, as the Salukis tried to double the preseason second team forward.

The Salukis are back at home Saturday, with the first of five straight games at the Banterra Center. SIU hosts Illinois State Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.

