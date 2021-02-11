SIU Men's Basketball | Hervey's season-high 18 points lead Missouri State past SIU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Keaton Hervey scored a season-high 18 points and Missouri State held SIU's men's basketball team to 34.6% shooting in a 65-53 victory Wednesday night.
The 53 points were a season-low for the Salukis (9-8, 3-8 Missouri Valley Conference), and their sixth road loss in their last seven. Lance Jones scored a team-high 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting, and Dalton Banks added 12 before fouling out in the final two minutes. SIU went 5 of 18 from the 3-point line and missed 7 of 19 free-throw attempts.
"Give Missouri State credit. They played extremely well in the second half," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I thought our first-half effort was great. Offensively, we had some good looks where we could have gotten the lead and even extended it, but they didn't drop for us (Wednesday night)."
Hervey, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound junior guard/forward, made 5 of 7 from the field and 6 of 8 at the free-throw line. He added six rebounds and three of the Bears' five blocks. Ja'Monta Black scored 13, Isiaih Mosley had 12 and Gaige Prim added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists for MSU (12-5, 8-5).
Hervey's 3-pointer from the left wing gave MSU its first double-digit lead of the game with 14:12 to play, 40-29. Trent Brown was called for a foul checking him out for the possible rebound, but Hervey missed the free throw. SIU got within eight after Jones and Harvey made three free throws, but Mosley's bucket pushed the lead back to 10.
Banks' layup cut the lead to seven at the 4:45 mark, but MSU answered with back-to-back buckets. Prim beat Filewich to his right, and after the freshman center dropped the ball right before a possible dunk, Mosley went on the attack at the other end. The 6-5, 201-pound sophomore guard got by his man on the right side of the lane and floated a runner right over the rim and down for a 59-48 advantage.
"Southern Illinois did a god job of really limiting Isiaih, outside of foul trouble," MSU coach Dana Ford said. "Gaige Prim started the game off with the ball around the basket. Other guys had to step up, and that's good for our team. We can't be a two-horse show and contend. We can be solid and do that, but we gotta step up, and that was good to see some guys step up."
Filewich started his seventh game of the season, but went to the bench in the opening 60 seconds after getting whistled for two fouls guarding Prim. Prim delivered two buckets and three assists, all for layups, as the Salukis tried to double the preseason second team forward.
The Salukis are back at home Saturday, with the first of five straight games at the Banterra Center. SIU hosts Illinois State Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman