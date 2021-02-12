SIU Men's Basketball | Homestand could give Salukis some rhythm

CARBONDALE — SIU guard Dalton Banks didn't have an assist for the first time in eight games Wednesday night at Missouri State, but scored 12 points in the Salukis' loss, the most since getting 14 in the season opener.
Banks, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound freshman added six rebounds, tying his season high, in SIU's 65-53 loss at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri. It was Banks' fifth straight game with two or more boards and the first time in six games he didn't have two or more assists. As the Salukis (9-8, 3-8 Missouri Valley Conference) open their longest homestand of the season, five games, against Illinois State (5-14, 2-11) Saturday, their youngest players are becoming some of their most consistent.
Freshman center Kyler Filewich, who battled foul trouble Wednesday night, ended a streak of six straight games with nine or more points and five straight with six or more rebounds.
"I think you have to be patient while being inpatient," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "We expect to win every single game. We're not satisfied, ever, with playing well and losing. We gotta be better, and we have to continue to improve. The only way you do that is to get better every single day."
The Salukis have five games on the docket in the next 10 days, but will finally get the practice time they believe will allow them to progress with their young team. With 10 underclassmen on its 14-man roster, SIU gets more than 88% of its scoring from freshmen and sophomores and more than 81% of its rebounding. Without sophomore forward Marcus Domask, the team's leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, who will miss his eighth straight game with a foot injury, the team has had to reinvent itself again.
Mullins believes his team has enough talent to win games in the Valley, and has geared the squad toward trying to make a run at the MVC Tournament. SIU has earned a split in its last two weekend series, at home against Northern Iowa and at Bradley, but enters this weekend tied for seventh place in the standings with the Braves (11-11, 5-8) in the loss column. The Salukis have played the fewest games in the league, tied with Valparaiso (7-13, 4-7) because of COVID-19-related pauses, which gives them time to move up if they can put together some wins.
"We don't need anyone to have the game of their lives each game. We just have to have everyone do what they're capable of doing, possession by possession, and we can't have lapses in games," he said.
Banks, a two-time all-state pick at Eau Claire (Wisconsin) North High School, ranks fifth in the league in scoring among freshmen, second in assists and third in steals. The backup point guard said the team is beginning to learn how damaging even a short mental lapse on the court can be. The Salukis haven't won back-to-back games since winning their first seven of the season.
"It's hard to win in this league, and I'm starting to see that more and more as a freshman," Banks said. "You just gotta bring it the entire game. You can't have lapses. I thought we had a lapse coming out of that timeout (Wednesday), and it could have cost us the game."
Illinois State coach Dan Muller has used seven different starting lineups with his club, the youngest in program history by average years of collegiate experience (1.7). The Redbirds' top-two scorers are both sophomore guards, D.J. Horne (14.9 points per game) and Antonio Reeves (13.3 ppg.).
"The hardest thing, the last thing to come, is consistency," Muller said. "Can they do it every game? And can they do it for 30 minutes, or 35? Nobody does it for 40 when you're young, but, you get to this point and you worry about mindsets and losing, and the accumulation of tough losses. So far the guys have been resilient."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman