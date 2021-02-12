SIU Men's Basketball | Homestand could give Salukis some rhythm

CARBONDALE — SIU guard Dalton Banks didn't have an assist for the first time in eight games Wednesday night at Missouri State, but scored 12 points in the Salukis' loss, the most since getting 14 in the season opener.

Banks, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound freshman added six rebounds, tying his season high, in SIU's 65-53 loss at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri. It was Banks' fifth straight game with two or more boards and the first time in six games he didn't have two or more assists. As the Salukis (9-8, 3-8 Missouri Valley Conference) open their longest homestand of the season, five games, against Illinois State (5-14, 2-11) Saturday, their youngest players are becoming some of their most consistent.

Freshman center Kyler Filewich, who battled foul trouble Wednesday night, ended a streak of six straight games with nine or more points and five straight with six or more rebounds.

"I think you have to be patient while being inpatient," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "We expect to win every single game. We're not satisfied, ever, with playing well and losing. We gotta be better, and we have to continue to improve. The only way you do that is to get better every single day."