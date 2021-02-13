SIU Men's Basketball | Illinois State blows out SIU

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team missed seven of its first 10 3-pointers, and was overwhelmed by Illinois State Saturday in the first game of a two-game series at the Banterra Center.
Back home for the first time since Jan. 31, the Salukis trailed by 14 points at the half and went down 27 with just over 10 minutes to go after D.J. Horne's 3-pointer. ISU snapped its six-game losing streak in a big way, blowing out the Salukis 80-55 in the Black Out Cancer game.
It was SIU's biggest loss since falling by 31 points at Drake Jan. 4 in the second game of that two-game series.
"Give credit to Illinois State, they outplayed us, obviously, for the entire game," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I gotta do a better job of getting our guys ready to play at the beginning, and we gotta come back with a much better effort (Sunday) if we want to have a chance to win."
Kyler Filewich led the Salukis (9-9, 3-9 Missouri Valley Conference) with his first double-double of the season, 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Harvey scored 14 points and handed out five of the team's 17 assists.
Horne led four Redbirds (6-14, 2-12) in double figures with 17 points. Josiah Strong had 12 off the bench and Dedric Boyd had another 11 for ISU's reserves, who outscored SIU's bench 40-12. Guard Emon Washington had his first double-double of the season, with 11 points and 10 rebounds to help the Redbirds beat the Salukis 45-33 off the boards.
ISU shot 44.8% from the field (30 of 67), including 10 of 30 from the 3-point line. The Redbirds converted 10 of 12 at the line and turned 13 SIU turnovers into 23 points.
"Great game for our guys. Tough game for Southern because of the schedule," ISU coach Dan Muller said. "They play Missouri State Wednesday night, they got stuck there, don't get back until Thursday, and had a short prep. Then you factor in the physical aspect of it. They certainly weren't their best. We might have been our best."
Filewich, a 6-foot-9 freshman center, made 6 of 9 from the field and 1 of 4 at the free-throw line in 27 minutes. He added two assists and SIU's only blocked shot of the game. Filewich gave SIU its only lead of the game by scoring the first bucket, but ISU quickly proved it was in Carbondale to win.
Horne's jumper started a 9-2 run over the next five minutes. Harouna Sissoko's bucket with 7:47 left in the first half gave the Redbirds their first double-double lead of the game at 24-13. SIU trailed by 14 at the half and started the second half with a big defensive play from Filewich. Guard Antonio Reeves drove the right side of the lane, but Filewich stayed right with him, stuffing him right at the rim. Saluki guard Lance Jones converted off the dribble for what turned out to be his only bucket of the game to pull the Salukis within 12.
Horne hit a pull-up jumper, and Washington grabbed his own miss and put it back up for two to push the lead to 16.
Sunday could be a turning point for SIU, which dropped its third game in its last four and played its eighth straight game without Marcus Domask, its leading scorer and second-leading rebounder. The Salukis were in the locker room for more than 45 minutes after the game, and no players were made available to the media.
"It starts with competitiveness," Mullins said. "It starts with myself, and making sure that our guys are ready to go, to start that first four minutes of the game. Illinois State came out with more energy, and they executed better on both sides of the ball. We gotta have a great walk-thru (Sunday), and make sure mentally, emotionally and physically, that our guys are ready to go."
The same two teams go at it Sunday at 3 p.m. That game is scheduled to air on ESPN3.
