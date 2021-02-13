SIU Men's Basketball | Illinois State blows out SIU

ISU shot 44.8% from the field (30 of 67), including 10 of 30 from the 3-point line. The Redbirds converted 10 of 12 at the line and turned 13 SIU turnovers into 23 points.

"Great game for our guys. Tough game for Southern because of the schedule," ISU coach Dan Muller said. "They play Missouri State Wednesday night, they got stuck there, don't get back until Thursday, and had a short prep. Then you factor in the physical aspect of it. They certainly weren't their best. We might have been our best."

Filewich, a 6-foot-9 freshman center, made 6 of 9 from the field and 1 of 4 at the free-throw line in 27 minutes. He added two assists and SIU's only blocked shot of the game. Filewich gave SIU its only lead of the game by scoring the first bucket, but ISU quickly proved it was in Carbondale to win.

Horne's jumper started a 9-2 run over the next five minutes. Harouna Sissoko's bucket with 7:47 left in the first half gave the Redbirds their first double-double lead of the game at 24-13. SIU trailed by 14 at the half and started the second half with a big defensive play from Filewich. Guard Antonio Reeves drove the right side of the lane, but Filewich stayed right with him, stuffing him right at the rim. Saluki guard Lance Jones converted off the dribble for what turned out to be his only bucket of the game to pull the Salukis within 12.