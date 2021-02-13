 Skip to main content
SIU Men's Basketball | Illinois State blows out SIU
SIU Men’s Basketball | Illinois State 80, SIU 55

SIU Men's Basketball | Illinois State blows out SIU

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team missed seven of its first 10 3-pointers, and was overwhelmed by Illinois State Saturday in the first game of a two-game series at the Banterra Center.

Back home for the first time since Jan. 31, the Salukis trailed by 14 points at the half and went down 27 with just over 10 minutes to go after D.J. Horne's 3-pointer. ISU snapped its six-game losing streak in a big way, blowing out the Salukis 80-55 in the Black Out Cancer game.

It was SIU's biggest loss since falling by 31 points at Drake Jan. 4 in the second game of that two-game series.

"Give credit to Illinois State, they outplayed us, obviously, for the entire game," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I gotta do a better job of getting our guys ready to play at the beginning, and we gotta come back with a much better effort (Sunday) if we want to have a chance to win."

Kyler Filewich led the Salukis (9-9, 3-9 Missouri Valley Conference) with his first double-double of the season, 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Harvey scored 14 points and handed out five of the team's 17 assists. 

Horne led four Redbirds (6-14, 2-12) in double figures with 17 points. Josiah Strong had 12 off the bench and Dedric Boyd had another 11 for ISU's reserves, who outscored SIU's bench 40-12. Guard Emon Washington had his first double-double of the season, with 11 points and 10 rebounds to help the Redbirds beat the Salukis 45-33 off the boards. 

ISU shot 44.8% from the field (30 of 67), including 10 of 30 from the 3-point line. The Redbirds converted 10 of 12 at the line and turned 13 SIU turnovers into 23 points.

"Great game for our guys. Tough game for Southern because of the schedule," ISU coach Dan Muller said. "They play Missouri State Wednesday night, they got stuck there, don't get back until Thursday, and had a short prep. Then you factor in the physical aspect of it. They certainly weren't their best. We might have been our best." 

Filewich, a 6-foot-9 freshman center, made 6 of 9 from the field and 1 of 4 at the free-throw line in 27 minutes. He added two assists and SIU's only blocked shot of the game. Filewich gave SIU its only lead of the game by scoring the first bucket, but ISU quickly proved it was in Carbondale to win.

Horne's jumper started a 9-2 run over the next five minutes. Harouna Sissoko's bucket with 7:47 left in the first half gave the Redbirds their first double-double lead of the game at 24-13. SIU trailed by 14 at the half and started the second half with a big defensive play from Filewich. Guard Antonio Reeves drove the right side of the lane, but Filewich stayed right with him, stuffing him right at the rim. Saluki guard Lance Jones converted off the dribble for what turned out to be his only bucket of the game to pull the Salukis within 12.

Horne hit a pull-up jumper, and Washington grabbed his own miss and put it back up for two to push the lead to 16. 

Sunday could be a turning point for SIU, which dropped its third game in its last four and played its eighth straight game without Marcus Domask, its leading scorer and second-leading rebounder. The Salukis were in the locker room for more than 45 minutes after the game, and no players were made available to the media. 

"It starts with competitiveness," Mullins said. "It starts with myself, and making sure that our guys are ready to go, to start that first four minutes of the game. Illinois State came out with more energy, and they executed better on both sides of the ball. We gotta have a great walk-thru (Sunday), and make sure mentally, emotionally and physically, that our guys are ready to go."

The same two teams go at it Sunday at 3 p.m. That game is scheduled to air on ESPN3.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

Grading the Salukis

Offense: F

Against ISU's 2-3 zone, something SIU has demoralized all season, the Salukis settled for too many 3s and finished the game with their second-lowest point total of the season. Ben Harvey made 2 of 5 behind the arc and Dalton Banks made 2 of 4. Most of Harvey's 14 points came when the game was well in hand for the Redbirds. SIU made an effort to get to the free-throw line, but made just 7 of 15 once it got there. 

Defense: F

ISU quickly showed it was here to win Saturday afternoon. The Salukis couldn't muster much of a defense three days after playing at Missouri State. The Redbirds got 17 points from their leading scorer, D.J. Horne, and won by 25 with only four points from one of their most talented players, Antonio Reeves. ISU outrebounded SIU by 12, and scored 13 second-chance points. 

Overall: F

Yes, SIU got home late from Missouri State on Thursday and had a short prep time, but it was hardly the first team in the league to have to do something like that. Being back at home, with the Black Out Cancer jerseys on, there was no excuse for playing so poorly against a team that had lost six straight games. The Salukis didn't make their free throws, didn't make ISU work on defense, and gave away 23 points off 13 turnovers. They have rallied well this season, winning the second game of a weekend series in each of their last two, and will have to if they want to avoid the opening round of the MVC Tournament.

ILLINOIS STATE 80, SIU 55

ISU;40;40;--;80

SIU;26;29;--;55

ILLINOIS STATE (80) – Aboud Ndiaye 3-6 0-0 8, D.J. Horne 6-12 2-2 17, Howard Fleming Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Emon Washington 4-7 1-1 11, Antonio Reeves 2-10 0-0 4, Josiah Strong 4-5 2-2 12, Dedric Boyd 4-14 2-2 11, Alston Andrews 1-2 2-2 4, Harouna Sissoko 4-6 0-0 8, Dusan Mahorcic 2-2 1-2 5, Jayden Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Nik Stadelman 0-0 0-1 0, Alex Kotov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-67 10-12 80.

SIU (55) – Kyler Filewich 6-9 1-4 13, Lance Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Ben Harvey 4-11 4-4 14, Steven Verplancken Jr. 3-7 0-0 7, Trent Brown 2-7 2-2 7, Dalton Banks 2-5 0-3 6, Anthony D'Avanzo 1-5 0-0 2, Sekou Dembele 1-2 0-2 2, Jakolby Long 1-2 0-0 2, Eric Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Chris Cross 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-55 7-15 55.

Halftime score - ISU 40, SIU 26. 3-Point Goals - ISU 10-30 (Ndiaye 2-4, Horne 3-8, Fleming 0-1, Washington 2-4, Reeves 0-4, Strong 2-3, Boyd 1-5, Sissoko 0-1), SIU 6-26 (Jones 0-3, Harvey 2-5, Verplancken 1-5, Brown 1-6, Banks 2-4, D'Avanzo 0-2, Cross 0-1). Team Fouls - ISU 19, SIU 13. Rebounds - ISU 45 (Washington 10), SIU 33 (Filewich 10). Assists - ISU 21, SIU 17. Turnovers - ISU 7, SIU 13. Records - ISU 6-14, 3-11 MVC; SIU 9-9, 3-9 MVC.

