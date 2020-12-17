SIU Men's Basketball | Jones, Harvey each score 18 points to power Salukis past North Dakota

CARBONDALE — A six-day break and an early afternoon start didn't diminish SIU's men's basketball team's desire Thursday against North Dakota.

In the first of two meetings in two days against the Fighting Hawks, the Salukis survived an off-half from leading scorer Marcus Domask to pull away for an 85-64 win at the Banterra Center. Lance Jones scored 18 points, Ben Harvey had another 18, and Trent Brown added 10 to power SIU to its first 4-0 start since the 2015-16 squad began 5-0.

"I was very pleased with their energy," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "A 1 o'clock game, in the middle of the week, after having a game canceled and having three practices in a row. As a coach you're always worried about how your team is going to come out. In that first half, I thought our guys were really focused and locked in."

Domask, the leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference entering the game at more than 18 points per game, didn't make his first bucket of the game until there were just over 16 minutes to play. Domask still had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.