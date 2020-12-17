SIU Men's Basketball | Jones, Harvey each score 18 points to power Salukis past North Dakota

CARBONDALE — A six-day break and an early afternoon start didn't diminish SIU's men's basketball team's desire Thursday against North Dakota.
In the first of two meetings in two days against the Fighting Hawks, the Salukis survived an off-half from leading scorer Marcus Domask to pull away for an 85-64 win at the Banterra Center. Lance Jones scored 18 points, Ben Harvey had another 18, and Trent Brown added 10 to power SIU to its first 4-0 start since the 2015-16 squad began 5-0.
"I was very pleased with their energy," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "A 1 o'clock game, in the middle of the week, after having a game canceled and having three practices in a row. As a coach you're always worried about how your team is going to come out. In that first half, I thought our guys were really focused and locked in."
Domask, the leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference entering the game at more than 18 points per game, didn't make his first bucket of the game until there were just over 16 minutes to play. Domask still had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
North Dakota (1-6) dropped its third straight game despite getting sophomore guard De'Sean Allen-Eikens back and scoring the most second-half points against the Salukis since Mullins took over. The Hawks needed them after scoring just 20 first-half points, the fewest allowed by the Salukis in a half this season. Seybian Sims' 3-pointer, one of a season-high 11 for the Hawks, pulled them within one with 9:09 to play in the first half. SIU's Dalton Banks answered with his own triple, which started a 16-0 run that put the game almost out of hand by the break.
Banks converted a tough shot in traffic to finish off a fast break for a 22-16 lead, and after Jones drew a charge, Harvey hit a short pull-up jumper. Jones added one of his three 3-pointers for the first double-digit lead of the game (27-16), and the Salukis were off to the races.
"I wanted to win a lot," said Jones, who made 5 of 9 from the field, 3 of 5 from the 3-point line, and added seven of SIU's 19 assists. "I wanted to bring a lot of energy, and I wanted to just do the little things, and have the other guys feed off of me."
SIU got five players in double figures for the third straight game and shot a blistering 56.4% from the field (31 of 55). The Salukis dropped 10 of 16 3-pointers and converted 13 of 19 at the free-throw line.
Defensively, SIU ran two players at North Dakota star Filip Rebraca on the wings and limited him to six shots. The 6-foot-9 junior forward made five of them and finished with 12 points, seven under his average. Rebraca added four rebounds in 25 minutes.
"Rebraca, he's a tough cover. He still went 5 for 6, 12 points, two assists, and we tried to take him away," Mullins said. "Like I said before, you can't stop him, you just gotta try to make it difficult for him. It's a start. We gotta clean some things up after we watch the game, and probably do a better job, overall, and the other guys, too."
SIU played all 11 guys that were available in the blowout, the program's seventh straight home win against a non-conference opponent. UND played 11 guys, too, and will try to regroup before Friday's 3 p.m. tipoff.
"We're gonna come back and watch film, and stay locked in, focus on the task at hand," Jones said. "We gotta come in (Friday) with the right mindset."
