SIU Men's Basketball | Lance Jones' 22 second-half points lift Salukis past Austin Peay, 73-55

CARBONDALE — Fans had to wait over a year to see SIU's men's basketball team in action Friday night against Austin Peay. They had to wait an extra 20 minutes to see the main attraction.

Trying to let the game come to him, 6-foot-1 sophomore Lance Jones missed his only shot in the first half. Jones got by his man and laid up the first of his 22 second-half points in the opening minute of the second half to help the Salukis rally past the Govs. Jones scored his first seven in three minutes to help the Salukis take a 35-34 lead, and they went on to take their third straight home opener 73-55.

Up eight, Jones made the play of SIU's first two games after he got by Govs guard Carlos Paez on the right side. Right before taking off in the lane he turned his body to the left to put up a reverse layup. Jones' free throw after the foul made it 47-36 with 13:32 to play.

Jones finished the game 8 of 12 from the field and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line in 32 minutes. He had three assists and two turnovers at the Banterra Center. His game-high 22 points gave him his second 20-point game this season and sixth in the last two seasons.

"We got our first taste of a win," Jones said. "We're just gonna try to build on that, and stack up the good practices leading up to the Virgin Islands."

SIU (1-1) is off until opening the Paradise Jam Nov. 19 against Colorado in the Virgin Islands.

Marcus Domask added 15 points and Steven Verplancken Jr. had 14 for SIU, which captured its ninth straight home victory over a non-conference opponent in front of a crowd of 4,535 fans. Backup forward J.D. Muila had seven points and eight boards for the Salukis.

"In the second half, we played much better," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I thought our paint touch-decision-making was good, and we finished well tonight. And we didn't shoot it well from the 3. If we can put together the 3-point shooting with our paint touches, then I think we can be a very, very good offensive team."

Elijah Hutchins-Everett, a 6-foot-11 freshman center, scored 19 points for the Govs (1-1), 14 of them in the opening half. Guard/forward Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 18. No other Govs had more than seven.

Stone-Carrawell's 3-pointer from the top of the key put the Govs up 27-25 at the half. It was APSU's second triple of the first half on nine tries.

The Govs did most of their damage inside in the first 20 minutes, behind Hutchins-Everett. Everett's banked-in 3-pointer from the right side of the arc put APSU up 7-2 less than four minutes into the game. SIU tried to cover him 1-on-1 with Kyler Filewich and Muila, but Hutchins-Everett hit 5 of 8 from the field and all three of his free-throw attempts.

Stone-Carrawell, a 6-7, 215-pound redshirt freshman wing, added nine points. Tariq Silver and Cameron Copeland had two apiece, and that was it for APSU, which shot just 11 of 29 from the field (37.9%).

SIU got no points from Jones in the first half and only four from Domask, but had the lead with 80 seconds to go. Verplancken Jr., who scored a team-high nine first-half points, hit his second turnaround jumper of the half for a 25-24 lead. Verplancken went 3 of 7 from the field in Tuesday's loss at Little Rock but didn't miss a shot on four attempts in the first half. One of his four buckets was a 3-pointer.

The Salukis made 11 of 23 from the field in the first half (47.8%) and were 1 of 8 from the 3-point line. Jones missed his only shot, and Domask went 1 of 3.

APSU, which got $45,000 for the game, jumped out ahead 11-5 with some tough shots. Hutchins-Everett banked in a 3-pointer for a 7-2 lead. Filewich's bucket off a Jones pass made it 7-4, but Silver, a transfer from Oregon State the Salukis once recruited, nailed a turnaround jumper over Dalton Banks to extend the lead to five.

Hutchins-Everett scored again to make it 11-5, and his three-point play over Domask made it 14-7. That's when SIU got back in the game.

Banks found a cutting Coupet Jr. for an easy layup, and Coupet followed with a pass to Verplancken on the right wing he turned into a 3-pointer. Verplancken added a turnaround jumper in the lane during an 11-2 run that put the Salukis ahead 18-16.

