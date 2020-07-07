SIU Men's Basketball | Long's experience adds to Salukis' 2020 recruiting class

The Salukis brought back 50 athletes in late June and were scheduled to add another 77 on campus. Mullins said all his players made it to campus by the end of the weekend, and they are on schedule to start working out June 20, when the NCAA is allowing Division I teams to interact with coaches for a limited amount of hours. Not everyone else in the Valley has been as lucky.

Evansville coach Todd Lickliter, who is trying to rebuild a team that went 0-18 in the Valley and lost its last 19 games of the season, does not expect to see his players until the first day of school in August. Bradley and Illinois State have international players that were not able to get into the country as of Monday, and are uncertain when they may be able to arrive.

Every Valley coach is concerned they may not be a season to prepare for, because of the coronavirus pandemic.