SIU Men's Basketball | Long's experience adds to Salukis' 2020 recruiting class

CARBONDALE — For a team with an extremely young core, graduate transfer Jakolby Long was a welcome addition for SIU's men's basketball team.
Long, a 6-foot-5, 208-pound guard from Southern Utah, played his first two years at Iowa State. Long won a state championship at Mustang (Oklahoma) High School and helped the Cyclones win a conference title his freshman year. He is one of nine newcomers for this year's Saluki squad, including third-year sophomore guard Ben Harvey, who transferred to SIU last season and sat out the 2019-20 season.
"I think we have a bunch of winners," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said on Tuesday's Missouri Valley Conference coaches teleconference. "I think we have guys who know what it takes to win. We got guys who are about SIU. I think we got guys who are excited to be here and know how special this program is, and are willing and ready to put in the work. I think all of us coaches are ready to get back in the gym with these guys, hopefully soon."
Long is one of two graduate transfers for the upcoming season, along with Division II forward Anthony D'Avanzo. SIU also signed two other transfers, guard Steven Verplancken Jr. from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State College and forward J.D. Muila from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, and three freshmen. The Salukis have one scholarship left for the upcoming season.
SIU returns two starters from last season's 16-16 squad that finished fifth in the MVC, sophomore guards Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. Domask, the team's leading scorer, second-leading rebounder and top 3-point shooter (54 of 136, 39.7%), was the Valley's freshman and newcomer of the year.
The Salukis brought back 50 athletes in late June and were scheduled to add another 77 on campus. Mullins said all his players made it to campus by the end of the weekend, and they are on schedule to start working out June 20, when the NCAA is allowing Division I teams to interact with coaches for a limited amount of hours. Not everyone else in the Valley has been as lucky.
Evansville coach Todd Lickliter, who is trying to rebuild a team that went 0-18 in the Valley and lost its last 19 games of the season, does not expect to see his players until the first day of school in August. Bradley and Illinois State have international players that were not able to get into the country as of Monday, and are uncertain when they may be able to arrive.
Every Valley coach is concerned they may not be a season to prepare for, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm worried about football. I'm a huge college football fan and coach (Curt) Mallory and I are good friends at our place," Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. "Just praying every day (that we will have a season), and it's not just that. I've got a good life. There are people that have been devastated. We've had a lot of deaths, and there are people devastated. Businesses. Families. And your heart goes out to all of 'em, and you want things to get back to normal, but it's not. We're doing everything we can on our part."
• In need of assistants: Two teams in the Valley are in search of new assistant coaches in the middle of the pandemic.
Lansing lost longtime assistant Terry Parker to UAB, and said the school is on a hiring freeze for the time being. Lickliter is looking for two new assistant coaches after Bennie Seltzer and Terrence Commodore were not retained.
