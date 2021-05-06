SIU Men's Basketball | Mullins excited about Coupet's versatility, culture

"A guy that could play multiple positions on the team, could lead you to a win on many different nights," was how Coupet described his game. "Going into this next season, I kind of wanted to put it all together, and just show that I could be a complete player."

Little Rock went 7-11 in the Sun Belt West last season and played in the conference tournament for the first time since 2018, losing to Appalachian State 67-60. The Trojans won the regular-season conference title in 2020 after getting picked 11th in the preseason poll, but lost their opportunity to compete for the Sun Belt Tournament title when the coronavirus shut it down. They finished 21-10 that season.

Coupet was a three-star recruit out of Simeon High School, where he helped the Wolverines to the 2016 city championship. Simeon won the state championship when he was a freshman in 2013, with Jabari Parker, Kendrick Nunn, Kendall Pollard and Jaylon Tate, but Coupet didn't play much. Simeon defeated Lincolnshire Stevenson 58-40 in the final.

Coupet started his career at UNLV, where he redshirted as a sophomore and played two seasons. He started two of 26 games with the Runnin' Rebels, grabbing 38 rebounds and scoring 35 points.