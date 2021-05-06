SIU Men's Basketball | Mullins excited about Coupet's versatility, culture

CARBONDALE — Ben Coupet Jr., a 6-foot-7, 185-pound graduate transfer from Little Rock, officially signed with SIU's men's basketball team Thursday.
The 23-year-old guard verbally committed to the Salukis Wednesday after three years at UNLV and two years with the Trojans. Coupet (pronounced coo-pet) averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the 11-15 Trojans last season.
"Ben is a winner," SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins said in a news release. "I love what he is about. He has helped his teams win championships at every level in his career. He wants to be a part of something special in his last year, and I couldn't be more excited to have him join the program. He is a versatile guard that can score at all three levels and guard multiple positions. He will be able to make an immediate impact for us on both sides of the ball. He will fit in great with the culture we have been building and want to continue to establish this upcoming year."
Coupet shot 44.3% from the field, 37.1% from the 3-point line (43 of 116) and 71.6% at the free-throw line (48 of 67). Coupet added 27 steals, 50 assists and seven blocks in 26 starts. He had four 20-point games for the Trojans last season, scoring a season-high 27 in a nine-point win against Texas-Arlington on New Year's Day 2021. He had 26 the next day on 7-of-9 shooting, including 6 of 8 from the 3-point line. Coupet made four or more 3-pointers in a game four different times last season and could get to the free-throw line, shooting 8-of-10 in a five-point loss to Louisiana-Lafayette.
"A guy that could play multiple positions on the team, could lead you to a win on many different nights," was how Coupet described his game. "Going into this next season, I kind of wanted to put it all together, and just show that I could be a complete player."
Little Rock went 7-11 in the Sun Belt West last season and played in the conference tournament for the first time since 2018, losing to Appalachian State 67-60. The Trojans won the regular-season conference title in 2020 after getting picked 11th in the preseason poll, but lost their opportunity to compete for the Sun Belt Tournament title when the coronavirus shut it down. They finished 21-10 that season.
Coupet was a three-star recruit out of Simeon High School, where he helped the Wolverines to the 2016 city championship. Simeon won the state championship when he was a freshman in 2013, with Jabari Parker, Kendrick Nunn, Kendall Pollard and Jaylon Tate, but Coupet didn't play much. Simeon defeated Lincolnshire Stevenson 58-40 in the final.
Coupet started his career at UNLV, where he redshirted as a sophomore and played two seasons. He started two of 26 games with the Runnin' Rebels, grabbing 38 rebounds and scoring 35 points.
SIU went 12-14 overall and 5-13 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season (ninth place). The Salukis played the entire season without one of their top recruits, junior college transfer forward J.D. Muila, who tore his meniscus, and most of it without leading scorer and second-leading rebounder Marcus Domask. Domask, the 2020 MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, suffered a foot injury in late December and sat out the rest of the season after the first 10 games to try to recover. The 6-6 forward never returned but is hopeful to be back to 100% by this summer.
The Salukis return all five starters from last season, third-year guards Lance Jones (13.4 points per game), Trent Brown (6.9 ppg., 38.9% from the 3-point line) and Steven Verplancken Jr. (7 ppg., 2.6 rebounds per game), third-year forward Domask, graduate forward Anthony D'Avanzo (7.5 ppg., 3.5 rpg.) and fourth-year guard Ben Harvey (9.7 ppg., 3.7 rpg.). Verplancken and Harvey both started 16 of 26 games last season.
Coupet joins a talented recruiting class that includes Mundelein High School center Scottie Ebube, Niles Notre Dame High School forward Troy D'Amico and guard Foster Wonders, the Upper Peninsula's all-time leading scorer at Iron Mountain (Michigan) High School. Ebube and D'Amico are both ranked in the top 20 in Illinois, and Wonders finished second in the voting for Michigan Mr. Basketball.
