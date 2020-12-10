SIU Men's Basketball | Murray State, Salukis face off in battle of identities

CARBONDALE — Murray State and SIU face off Friday night in a battle of identities at the Banterra Center.
The Racers (3-1) are one of the few teams the Salukis (2-0) will face with two true big men, 6-foot-10 forward K.J. Williams (15 points, 6.8 rebounds per game) and 6-8, 255-pound forward Demond Robinson (9 ppg., 5 rpg.). SIU could present some problems for Murray State with guard Marcus Domask (21 ppg., 7 rpg.), a 6-6, 215-pound sophomore who can shoot 3s and post up inside, and combo guard Ben Harvey (19 ppg., 6 rpg.). Domask and Harvey were named the Missouri Valley Conference player and newcomer of the week, respectively, on Monday.
"They're very skilled posts," Murray State coach Matt McMahon said, referring to Williams and Robinson. "They both give you a physical presence on the glass. Friday's game is a great example where it challenges you, though, because there are so many perimeter-oriented forwards in today's college basketball. That's where we're going to have to find a way to get the job done, defensively."
Williams and Robinson combined for 20 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday night for the Racers in an 87-57 win over the other team that was picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference besides MSU, Austin Peay. Guard Tevin Brown, a 6-5, 175-pound junior that is on the watch list for the Lou Henson Award, added 19 points. Brown made 7 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 10 from the 3-point line, in 33 minutes.
Domask and Harvey combined for 34 points, 14 rebounds and five of SIU's 23 assists on 40 baskets against Division II Quincy on Sunday. Guards Lance Jones (11 points), Trent Brown (career-high 12) and Steven Verplancken Jr. (14) also broke double figures against the Hawks. Forward Anthony D'Avanzo, a 6-8 graduate transfer with a silky touch from the 3-point line, had nine points and eight boards in less than 14 minutes.
Where the Salukis give up some size at the defensive end, they hope to trade for a mismatch for the Racers at the offensive end. Murray State opened the season against non-Division I Greenville, winning 173-95 in a game that set several team and OVC records. The Racers lost their only road game to this point, 78-61 at Middle Tennessee State Dec. 2, before taking down Illinois State (76-65) and Austin Peay (87-57).
SIU rallied from 11 points down in the final six minutes of regulation to defeat Southeast Missouri State 87-79 and blew out Quincy 102-61.
"We're gonna be us. We're not gonna change our identity offensively or defensively," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "We're gonna play the same way, and hopefully, the stuff we've done over the last four, five months with the skill development, and stuff we've taught our guys on both sides of the ball pay off. Murray State presents challenges because of their length, size and athleticism, but I think we can do some things that can be successful, as well, against them."
Murray State has won its last three meetings against SIU and leads the all-time series 19-18. The Racers have taken five of the last seven, overall, but are 5-10 against the Salukis in Carbondale. Even with no fans, SIU will be excited to get Murray State away from the CFSB Center, where it's won 24 straight games. The Salukis have won five straight home games against non-conference opponents.
"The game against Middle Tennessee was probably one of those games where they didn't play as well as they wanted to," Mullins said. "You'll have a couple of those throughout the year, but I don't think that's their identity by any means. I think their wins against Illinois State, against Austin Peay, are the type of team who they are, which is a very high-level team that's capable of beating really good teams around the country. We know the challenge we have Friday night, and our guys are ready for it."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!