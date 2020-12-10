SIU Men's Basketball | Murray State, Salukis face off in battle of identities

Murray State has won its last three meetings against SIU and leads the all-time series 19-18. The Racers have taken five of the last seven, overall, but are 5-10 against the Salukis in Carbondale. Even with no fans, SIU will be excited to get Murray State away from the CFSB Center, where it's won 24 straight games. The Salukis have won five straight home games against non-conference opponents.

"The game against Middle Tennessee was probably one of those games where they didn't play as well as they wanted to," Mullins said. "You'll have a couple of those throughout the year, but I don't think that's their identity by any means. I think their wins against Illinois State, against Austin Peay, are the type of team who they are, which is a very high-level team that's capable of beating really good teams around the country. We know the challenge we have Friday night, and our guys are ready for it."