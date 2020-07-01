SIU Men's Basketball | Mustangs' Ebube a true 5-man for Salukis

CARBONDALE — Scottie Ebube can step out to the free-throw line and pop a jumper in, but SIU's men's basketball team might not want him much farther away from the basket in a year.
Ebube, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound incoming senior at Mundelein High School, became the Salukis' first recruit for the 2021-22 season late Tuesday night. The 2018 MVP of the Carbondale Holiday Tournament announced his verbal commitment on Twitter and can sign with the program in November. Ebube, 17, likes SIU's progress under second-year coach Bryan Mullins, a Hall of Fame point guard here.
"I just felt like it was the right choice, and I feel like they're very hungry and determined," he said. "I think we can go far."
The Salukis were in the race for the second seed at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament the final two weeks of the season, despite losing senior point guard Aaron Cook eight games in and playing three true freshmen major minutes. Guard Marcus Domask, one of those freshmen, was the MVC freshman and newcomer of the year after the Salukis finished fifth in the league.
Ebube helped the Mustangs to a 30-4 record before the season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also held offers from Toledo and Northern Illinois. A big man on opponents' scouting reports, he still averaged 14.5 points and 10 rebounds per game, according to Mundelein coach Matt Badgley.
"The bigger the game, the more he'll rise to it," said Badgley, a Steeleville native who was a former manager at SIU when Rich Herrin was the men's basketball coach in the late 1990s. "He's excited to play. He loves the game of basketball, which is no different from anybody else. He's just a big-bodied kid. He's got a long reach. He was a big shotblocker for us. I think he had about 70 blocks for us. He's very athletic.
"A lot of people aren't really prepared for him, and he's a great kid."
Ebube helped Mundelein win the 2018 Carbondale Holiday Tournament as a sophomore. He visited SIU's campus last October during Homecoming weekend. He was able to watch a practice, but wasn't able to see the Salukis in action. Next year, he could give SIU a proven low-post scorer with some size, rebounding and shotblocking ability.
The Salukis' leading shotblocker last season, graduate transfer Barret Benson, had 28 in 32 games.
"He could play the free-throw line in," Badgley said. "He'll put the ball on the floor and get to the basket. He can just draw a lot of contact. He can play through contact. He'll get beat to death during a game and just keeps his composure, plays through it, and goes on. He's scored more than 1,200 points already at school, and he really didn't play very much as a freshman."
Ebube becomes SIU's second newcomer for the 2021-22 season, joining junior college transfer Steven Verplancken Jr., who came from Glenville State (West Virginia) College. Verplancken has to sit out the upcoming season per NCAA rules but will have to two years to play beginning in 2021-22. Ebube joins Sekou Dembele, who will be a junior in 2021-22, and forwards Kyler Filewich and J.D. Muila in the Salukis' future frontcourt. Filewich is a freshman for the upcoming season, while Muila is a junior from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College.
