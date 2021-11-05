SIU Men's Basketball | MVC Preview: League's best teams in search of third piece

CARBONDALE — In a year where rebuilding is the exception instead of the rule, most of the best Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball teams are in search of a third piece to their arsenals.

Forwards Gaige Prim and Isiaih Mosley gave Missouri State its first pair of first team all-conference players since the 1990-91 season, but the Bears finished a distant third in the Valley at 12-6. Drake, which was picked to finish first in the preseason poll for the first time ever, has a first team all-conference guard in Roman Penn and the MVC Newcomer of the Year, ShanQuan Hemphill. Loyola lost MVC Player of the Year Cameron Krutwig and returns the league's Defensive Player of the Year, Lucas Williamson, starting point guard Braden Norris, and five other players that averaged between 3-8 points per game.

SIU, one of four teams in the league to return all five starters (along with Drake, MSU and Northern Iowa), features to all-conference standouts in forward Marcus Domask (16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds per game last season) and guard Lance Jones (13.4 ppg., 3.4 rpg.). For the Salukis to contend for their first postseason run in 14 years, they need a third scorer to go with them. Fortunately, third-year coach Bryan Mullins has lots of options with graduate transfer Ben Coupet Jr., Trent Brown, Kyler Filewich, Dalton Banks and Steven Verplancken Jr.

"We need a Big Three, a Big Four, a Big Five, a Big Six. We need a lot of guys to emerge," Mullins said. "The Valley is such a deep league. Obviously, this year, it's unlike any in our league, with the COVID aspect and these teams returning so many players, and just the depth of this league. There's no bad teams. I think it's a credit to all the coaches that they have all these kids coming back to talk about their cultures. Also, credit to the league, how good this league is that every kid in the league thinks that he can go wherever they want to go after college from here in the Valley."

Mosley, the first Bear to ever lead the Valley in scoring last season at 19.8 ppg., is a great place for MSU to start.

"He's gotta continue to add things, whether that's taking care of the ball, rebounding, being more vocal, whether that's continuing strength and conditioning," Bears coach Dana Ford said. "There are a lot of areas for him to grow, and those are just a couple of 'em, but his mindset's got to be one of humility so he doesn't lose what he has, and then hunger to continue to improve."

Penn, a league player of the year candidate before a broken foot knocked him out of the last seven games of the season, lifts the Bulldogs off the court as much as on it, coach Darian DeVries said.

"With Roman, it's just command of the team at both ends of the floor. What he provides for us in the locker room, on offense, on defense, on the bus rides, the team meals. Just his leadership, overall," DeVries said. "I just think he's tremendous. He's certainly been special for us. When we went down the stretch last season without him, you could just see in different areas, how much we missed him. Excited to see him healthy again, and he's anxious to get back out there."

Loyola, one of the most efficient teams in the country on offense and defense the last three years, also has a lot of third-wheel candidates. Guard/forward Tate Hall was on the MVC All-Newcomer Team in his first season in the league. Guards Keith Clemons (7.5 ppg.) and Marquise Kennedy (7.2 ppg.) both averaged over 18 minutes a game last season.

First-year coach Drew Valentine believes his team can win with depth.

"Player-led teams are usually better than coach-led teams, so, I've been impressed with our competitive spirit," he said. "We have depth. Guys are competin' hard because everyone wants to get the chance to get on the floor, and I've been really pleased with our leadership, as well."

Northern Iowa, the preseason favorites last season with guard A.J. Green, only got the 2020 MVC Player of the Year for three games before a season-ending hip injury. The Panthers' biggest problem may be blending all their guys back together. Forward Austin Phyfe is a former first teamer. Guard Bowen Born was the MVC Freshman of the Year, and Noah Carter, Nate Heise and Antwan Kimmons could give UNI a number of three-man threats.

"With our team right now, we've got a group of guys that played a lot together two years ago, and we've got a group of guys that played together a lot last year," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. "Now, just working to get them together and on the same page is one of the challenges we'll have with our team, especially early on."

