 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
SIU Men's Basketball

SIU Men's Basketball | Nembhard's runner falls through to lift Creighton past Salukis

SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins recaps the Salukis' 66-64 loss to Creighton at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands Monday night. SIU finished fifth in the eight-team field.

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — The matchup eight years in the making went down to the last second Monday night at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports & Fitness Center.

Marcus Domask's baseline jumper pulled SIU's men's basketball team even with Creighton with 5.2 seconds to play, but Ryan Nembhard's buzzer-beating floater in the lane lifted the Bluejays to a 66-64 win in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam. The Salukis (2-3) lost their 12th straight game to their former Missouri Valley Conference rivals, in a streak that goes back to January 2008, and settled for fifth place in the eight-team field.

"I thought we fought hard enough to win the game, and we just made mistakes down the stretch," Domask said. "We were up six, eight going into the last media (timeout). We made mistakes. I let up on an offensive rebound, and they hit a 3, that was big, had a couple turnovers. We just gotta close these games out."

SIU forward Marcus Domask recaps the Salukis' 66-64 loss to Creighton at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands Monday night.

Nembhard, one of four top-100 freshmen and five new starters this season for coach Greg McDermott and the Bluejays, thought his floater in the lane was so nice he did it twice. Nembhard ended the first half with a runner that went right through the rim to put Creighton (5-1) up 32-28 at the break. His runner at the end of the game hit the rim, bounced up, and fell through right before the buzzer sounded.

People are also reading…

Center Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points, including six straight to take the Bluejays from a four-point deficit to a two-point edge, and added five boards and five blocks. The 7-foot-1 sophomore wheeled around SIU's J.D. Muila and slammed it home to bring Creighton within two, 62-60. Kalkbrenner blocked Ben Coupet Jr.'s layup attempt, and found some room on the right side of the rim. Alex O'Connell easily found him for another dunk, and after a Domask turnover, Nembhard drove the lane and flipped the ball up where Kalkbrenner tipped it in for the lead.

"I thought for 37 minutes we really played well," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I thought we executed well. Offensively and defensively we stuck to the game plan, made great decisions in the paint. Offensively, we got the shots we wanted, and in those last couple minutes, had some uncharacteristic turnovers, gave up some easy baskets for the first time all game, and, obviously, didn't execute that last defensive possession, either."

Nembhard, the Big East Conference freshman of the week this week, scored eight points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first half. He added two assists and two steals in the opening 20 minutes and finished 5 of 8 from the field for 12 points. Nembhard also had five assists, four turnovers and four steals. Ryan Hawkins added 13 points and six rebounds for Creighton, which rebounded from Sunday's loss to Colorado State in the tournament semifinals.

Domask and Jones led SIU with 14 points each. Domask also had four of SIU's 10 assists on 25 buckets. Kyler Filewich had 10 and Dalton Banks had seven points, four assists and one turnover in just under 29 minutes. 

Both teams started off slow trying to figure each other out in their first meeting since 2013. SIU missed five of its first seven shots but didn't turn it over in the first five minutes, and Creighton missed six of its first eight.

Filewich's two free throws put the Salukis ahead 7-4 with 13:18 left in the half. Creighton took off on a 7-0 run after Nembhard drove by his man and laid it up. Feazell followed with a three-point play, sinking a short hook shot from the right block and drawing the foul on Anthony D'Avanzo. Nembhard got by his man and found Feazell for a one-handed slam and an 11-7 lead, but the Salukis finally found some offensive rhythm out of the under-12 timeout.

Jones hit a floater in the lane and pulled SIU within two with another layup. Steven Verplancken Jr. canned a 3-pointer from the corner off Banks' pass for a 14-13 Salukis lead. SIU went 2 of 7 from the 3-point line in the opening half and 11 of 26 from the field (42.3%). The Salukis finished 25 of 51 from the field (49%), including 5 of 14 from the 3-point line, and converted 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Creighton, which entered with all five starters averaging double figures, sank 14 of 30 (46.7%) in the first half and 49% for the game (25 of 51). The Bluejays made 6 of 14 3-pointers and 10 of 11 at the free-throw line.

The Salukis are next at home Friday night against Alcorn State.  

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

CREIGHTON 66, SIU 64

CU;32;34;--;66

SIU;28;36;--;64

CREIGHTON (66): Arthur Kaluma 2-4 0-0 4, Ryan Hawkins 4-9 2-2 13, Ryan Kalkbrenner 5-7 4-4 14, Ryan Nembhard 5-8 1-2 12, Alex O'Connell 2-4 2-2 7, KeyShawn Feazell 4-7 1-1 9, Shareef Mitchell 2-7 0-0 4, Trey Alexander 0-3 0-0 0, John Christofilis 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 25-51 10-11 66.

SIU (64): Marcus Domask 5-9 2-2 14, J.D. Muila 3-6 1-1 7, Lance Jones 5-12 4-5 14, Steven Verplancken Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Dalton Banks 3-7 0-0 7, Kyler Filewich 4-8 2-2 10, Anthony D'Avanzo 0-0 0-0 0, Troy D'Amico 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-51 9-10 64.

Halftime: Creighton 32, SIU 28. 3-point goals - Creighton 6-14 (Hawkins 3-6, Nembhard 1-2, O'Connell 1-2, Mitchell 0-1, Alexander 0-1, Christofilis 1-2), SIU 5-14 (Domask 2-3, Jones 0-4, Verplancken 1-2, Coupet 1-3, Banks 1-2). Team fouls - Creighton 12, SIU 13. Rebounds - Creighton 26 (Hawkins 6), SIU 26 (Jones 9). Assists - Creighton 14, SIU 10. Turnovers - Creighton 12, SIU 12. Records - Creighton 5-1, SIU 2-3.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

SIU didn't beat itself with turnovers, took good shots, and converted a high percentage (49% for the game). The Salukis made 9 of 10 at the free-throw line and turned 12 Creighton turnovers into 20 points. SIU didn't shoot too well from the 3-point line since its opener against Colorado in the Virgin Islands, but were in a position to win the game. 

Defense: B

SIU took away one of Creighton's most dynamic players, Arthur Kaluma, and limited the Bluejays to 6-of-14 shooting from the 3. The Salukis matched them off the glass (26-26) and forced them into some tough shots. However, they let center Ryan Kalkbrenner score three easy baskets in a row to give Creighton the lead, and didn't pick up Ryan Nembhard very hard in the final seconds. It ended up costing them the game.

Overall: B

Marcus Domask came back to Earth after going 1 for 14 from the field Sunday, Dalton Banks had seven points, four assists and one turnover in just under 29 minutes, and Lance Jones scored in double figures. The game was there for the Salukis to take, but when they went up 62-54 with less than four minutes to go, they couldn't close it out. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: SIU's Marcus Domask recaps last-second loss to Creighton

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News