SIU Men's Basketball | Nembhard's runner falls through to lift Creighton past Salukis

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — The matchup eight years in the making went down to the last second Monday night at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports & Fitness Center.

Marcus Domask's baseline jumper pulled SIU's men's basketball team even with Creighton with 5.2 seconds to play, but Ryan Nembhard's buzzer-beating floater in the lane lifted the Bluejays to a 66-64 win in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam. The Salukis (2-3) lost their 12th straight game to their former Missouri Valley Conference rivals, in a streak that goes back to January 2008, and settled for fifth place in the eight-team field.

"I thought we fought hard enough to win the game, and we just made mistakes down the stretch," Domask said. "We were up six, eight going into the last media (timeout). We made mistakes. I let up on an offensive rebound, and they hit a 3, that was big, had a couple turnovers. We just gotta close these games out."

Nembhard, one of four top-100 freshmen and five new starters this season for coach Greg McDermott and the Bluejays, thought his floater in the lane was so nice he did it twice. Nembhard ended the first half with a runner that went right through the rim to put Creighton (5-1) up 32-28 at the break. His runner at the end of the game hit the rim, bounced up, and fell through right before the buzzer sounded.

Center Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points, including six straight to take the Bluejays from a four-point deficit to a two-point edge, and added five boards and five blocks. The 7-foot-1 sophomore wheeled around SIU's J.D. Muila and slammed it home to bring Creighton within two, 62-60. Kalkbrenner blocked Ben Coupet Jr.'s layup attempt, and found some room on the right side of the rim. Alex O'Connell easily found him for another dunk, and after a Domask turnover, Nembhard drove the lane and flipped the ball up where Kalkbrenner tipped it in for the lead.

"I thought for 37 minutes we really played well," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I thought we executed well. Offensively and defensively we stuck to the game plan, made great decisions in the paint. Offensively, we got the shots we wanted, and in those last couple minutes, had some uncharacteristic turnovers, gave up some easy baskets for the first time all game, and, obviously, didn't execute that last defensive possession, either."

Nembhard, the Big East Conference freshman of the week this week, scored eight points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first half. He added two assists and two steals in the opening 20 minutes and finished 5 of 8 from the field for 12 points. Nembhard also had five assists, four turnovers and four steals. Ryan Hawkins added 13 points and six rebounds for Creighton, which rebounded from Sunday's loss to Colorado State in the tournament semifinals.

Domask and Jones led SIU with 14 points each. Domask also had four of SIU's 10 assists on 25 buckets. Kyler Filewich had 10 and Dalton Banks had seven points, four assists and one turnover in just under 29 minutes.

Both teams started off slow trying to figure each other out in their first meeting since 2013. SIU missed five of its first seven shots but didn't turn it over in the first five minutes, and Creighton missed six of its first eight.

Filewich's two free throws put the Salukis ahead 7-4 with 13:18 left in the half. Creighton took off on a 7-0 run after Nembhard drove by his man and laid it up. Feazell followed with a three-point play, sinking a short hook shot from the right block and drawing the foul on Anthony D'Avanzo. Nembhard got by his man and found Feazell for a one-handed slam and an 11-7 lead, but the Salukis finally found some offensive rhythm out of the under-12 timeout.

Jones hit a floater in the lane and pulled SIU within two with another layup. Steven Verplancken Jr. canned a 3-pointer from the corner off Banks' pass for a 14-13 Salukis lead. SIU went 2 of 7 from the 3-point line in the opening half and 11 of 26 from the field (42.3%). The Salukis finished 25 of 51 from the field (49%), including 5 of 14 from the 3-point line, and converted 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Creighton, which entered with all five starters averaging double figures, sank 14 of 30 (46.7%) in the first half and 49% for the game (25 of 51). The Bluejays made 6 of 14 3-pointers and 10 of 11 at the free-throw line.

The Salukis are next at home Friday night against Alcorn State.

