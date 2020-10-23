SIU Men's Basketball | New frontline could help Salukis turn around rebounding woes

CARBONDALE — The defensive numbers for SIU's men's basketball team last season were even more impressive considering its rebounding numbers.
The Salukis led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring defense in their first season under coach Bryan Mullins, a former point guard who was the Valley's Defensive Player of the Year twice in the late 2000s. SIU allowed just 62.2 points per game in 32 contests, and gave its opponents an average of 5.5 extra chances to score every time. Guard Marcus Domask, the team's second-leading rebounder last season, and three new frontcourt pieces could help turn those numbers around this year.
SIU added 6-foot-8 junior forward J.D. Muila out of Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, 6-9 freshman forward Kyler Filewich from a prep school in Canada, and 6-8 forward Anthony D'Avanzo from Division II Lewis University. All three averaged over six rebounds a game last season.
"Our big men, with Kyler and J.D., and Sekou (Dembele) when he comes back, they're just physical down there. They rebound well," said Domask, a sophomore who was the Valley's Freshman and Newcomer of the Year last season. "And with Anthony at the 4/5, or wherever he's gonna play at, he's long, he can rebound. I'll have to do better this year."
Domask, SIU's second-leading rebounder last season at 5.2 boards a game, was the team's top boarder six times. The 6-6 guard tied for the lead twice.
Muila, the 24th-best junior college player in the country according to JucoRecruiting.com, is battling to be the Salukis' starting 5-man after averaging 6.5 points and 6.8 boards a game for a 30-3 Warriors squad. Mullins isn't that concerned with his offense right now.
"J.D.'s got great energy. He brings it every single day, and he's very coachable. He wants to learn," Mullins said. "He wants to be great. He's gonna be a big piece for us, I think. He brings a little more experience, even though he comes from junior college, he's still older than some of our freshmen and sophomores. For him, we need him to be really good, defensively, for us."
Filewich, the first Canadian player to ever suit up for SIU along with Muila, averaged 11.4 points and 9.9 rebounds for an undefeated Orangeville Prep squad that won the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association championship. D'Avanzo, a graduate transfer, may play inside or out. He converted 39.9% from the 3-point line last season, sinking 55 of 138, and was the Flyers' leading scorer (15.8 ppg.) and rebounder (8.4 rpg.).
"I think, just as a committee, we'll be a little bit bigger," Domask said. "I think we'll play a little harder than last year. It's an effort thing, and I just think we'll have more effort this year."
