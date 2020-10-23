SIU Men's Basketball | New frontline could help Salukis turn around rebounding woes

Muila, the 24th-best junior college player in the country according to JucoRecruiting.com, is battling to be the Salukis' starting 5-man after averaging 6.5 points and 6.8 boards a game for a 30-3 Warriors squad. Mullins isn't that concerned with his offense right now.

"J.D.'s got great energy. He brings it every single day, and he's very coachable. He wants to learn," Mullins said. "He wants to be great. He's gonna be a big piece for us, I think. He brings a little more experience, even though he comes from junior college, he's still older than some of our freshmen and sophomores. For him, we need him to be really good, defensively, for us."

Filewich, the first Canadian player to ever suit up for SIU along with Muila, averaged 11.4 points and 9.9 rebounds for an undefeated Orangeville Prep squad that won the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association championship. D'Avanzo, a graduate transfer, may play inside or out. He converted 39.9% from the 3-point line last season, sinking 55 of 138, and was the Flyers' leading scorer (15.8 ppg.) and rebounder (8.4 rpg.).

"I think, just as a committee, we'll be a little bit bigger," Domask said. "I think we'll play a little harder than last year. It's an effort thing, and I just think we'll have more effort this year."

