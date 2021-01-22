SIU Men's Basketball | Parents go the extra mile to see Salukis play during COVID era

"They've been really great about it, and I think it even helps me more, being a freshman and to go through this," Dalton said. "Marcus (Domask), Lance (Jones) and Trent (Brown) were able to go home last year, and they had time to adjust to the college lifestyle, but for me and Kyler (Filewich), and Chris (Cross) and Eric (Butler), just being thrown in, and not being able to go home for whatever, five months or whatever it's been, my parents consistently coming down has been really, really helpful for me.

"Eau Claire is still pretty far away, but it's within that driving distance. I can't thank them enough for what they've done for me."

The typical dinner out after the game has been replaced by quick handshakes, hugs and hurried conversations this year. COVID-19-related restrictions closed restaurants in Carbondale for indoor dining last fall, and were just recently lifted. Those quick hellos go a long way, however, when some players have been swept up in Saluki Basketball ever since last summer.