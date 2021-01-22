SIU Men's Basketball | Parents go the extra mile to see Salukis play during COVID era

CARBONDALE — It crushed Peg Banks not to be able to make SIU's men's basketball game at Butler on Dec. 21.
Not just because the Salukis won 76-73, ending the Bulldogs' 59-game home-court winning streak against non-conference opponents, the longest in the nation at the time, but because it was one of her shorter road trips. Her husband, Jeff, was able to make it to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to see their son, Saluki freshman guard Dalton Banks, but had a 7-hour, 28-minute drive looming afterwards. During the COVID-19 era, parents like Jeff and Peg have gone the extra mile to see their sons this season.
"I hope it means a lot to him," said Peg, a social work supervisor at the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. "He's not a big talker with his parents. I think it means a great deal for us to be here. Some of his friends have been able to come home for visits over the holidays, so, I know that has been a challenge. It's been an unusual freshman year."
Dalton lost his senior playoffs after Wisconsin called off the postseason in March. He, like the rest of SIU's team, wasn't able to go home over Christmas because the players would have had to re-gate into the school's COVID protocols, and Missouri Valley Conference play was scheduled to begin two days later.
As it turns out, his parents' 18-hour visits to the Banterra Center did resonate with the all-state guard.
"They've been really great about it, and I think it even helps me more, being a freshman and to go through this," Dalton said. "Marcus (Domask), Lance (Jones) and Trent (Brown) were able to go home last year, and they had time to adjust to the college lifestyle, but for me and Kyler (Filewich), and Chris (Cross) and Eric (Butler), just being thrown in, and not being able to go home for whatever, five months or whatever it's been, my parents consistently coming down has been really, really helpful for me.
"Eau Claire is still pretty far away, but it's within that driving distance. I can't thank them enough for what they've done for me."
The typical dinner out after the game has been replaced by quick handshakes, hugs and hurried conversations this year. COVID-19-related restrictions closed restaurants in Carbondale for indoor dining last fall, and were just recently lifted. Those quick hellos go a long way, however, when some players have been swept up in Saluki Basketball ever since last summer.
"It was odd for (Marcus) not to be home for Christmas," Dan Domask, Marcus' father, said. "It just wasn't going to happen with the COVID restrictions and everything that comes with traveling. That was a little tough for him, not to be home, but, we certainly understand the reason why. As parents, we try to get to every game. He hasn't been home since June, so we're trying to stay in touch the best we can. We FaceTime quite often, but whenever we can get a little time in person, we'll make it happen. I know he appreciates when we come, and refilling his refrigerator probably doesn't hurt, either."
Arlyn Filewich, the mother of freshman forward Kyler Filewich, the first Saluki men's basketball player from Canada, hasn't had that privilege just yet. She has had to depend on other parents to check in on her son, but has been able to connect through FaceTime and a VPN (virtual private network), which allows her family to watch the games that are on ESPN3 or ESPN+.
"The border is closed between Canada and the U.S., so we haven't seen him since we dropped him off there on July 5," Arlyn said in an email to The Southern Illinoisan. "Canada's rules around COVID are very strict, so it is difficult to travel for any non-essential reasons. To watch his games, we had to purchase a VPN and utilize a friend's service provider in order to catch his games, but we've managed to watch every one. We have met or connected with many of the other Saluki parents, and they have been great to check in with Kyler and help out when he has needed it."
SIU (7-3, 1-3 MVC) hasn't played since losing 86-55 at Drake Jan. 4 in Des Moines. Some Salukis returned to practice this week, after a long break because of some positive cases and their surrounding quarantine. They are hopeful they will be able to get back on the court Monday at Indiana State (6-7, 3-5) in the first game of a two-day, two-contest series at the Hulman Center.
