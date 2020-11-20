SIU Men's Basketball Preview | Rebuilding squad tries to take another step

Brown, a two-time state champion in high school in Arizona, struggled from the field but found his niche as the team's top perimeter defender. He helped the Salukis lead the Valley in scoring defense (62.2 points allowed per game) and had 28 steals in 32 games. Dembele, a 6-7, 230-pound forward, is SIU's most experienced big in terms of Division I games despite playing in only 10 last season before breaking his leg at Bradley in January. Dembele, starting center Barret Benson's backup before he got hurt, made 7 of 12 from the field (58.3%) and averaged two rebounds a game. He was cleared earlier this month and could play when SIU takes on Southeast Missouri State Dec. 2 in its season opener.

None of the Salukis' new bigs have played a Division I game. Kyler Filewich is a 6-9, 250-pound freshman from Canada. Graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo, a 6-8, 205-pound forward, came from Division II Lewis University, where he was the team's top scorer, rebounder and 3-point shooter. Junior J.D. Muila, the 24th-best junior college player in the country, was expected to battle for a starting position but was lost for the season with a torn meniscus.

D'Avanzo can shoot it better than Benson, a 6-10 center that didn't quite make enough for defenders to always leave the paint and try to guard him on the perimeter. Mullins believes D'Avanzo also may help the Salukis inside.