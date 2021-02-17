SIU Men's Basketball | Prim's big double-double leads Missouri State past Salukis

The best 3-point shooting team in the league entering this week at 37.6%, SIU made just 6 of 24 behind the arc. Without much from center Kyler Filewich (five points) or forward Anthony D'Avanzo (three points), the Salukis tried to stay up with the Valley's second-highest scoring offense outside the paint.

It didn't work the first time SIU played MSU, when it made 5 of 18 behind the arc, and it failed Wednesday night.

"What helped us was the ball was always going in the basket, so we were really motivated to guard, and when you play Southern, the way they play, you've gotta defend the 3-point line," MSU coach Dana Ford said. "We've done that."

Prim, a shifty 6-foot-8, 235-pound senior who can pass, did the rest. Prim had three of the Bears' five rejections, six of their 19 assists on their 30 buckets, and a few of those, too. He converted 13 of 19 from the field to set a new career-high, sinking 15-foot jumpers, running hook shots, and the tough ones in traffic so many Valley coaches have tried to forget.

On one possession in the second half, he grabbed his own miss on the right side of the block, and after SIU tried to fortify the wall with a third defender, Prim went up anyway. His shot was good.