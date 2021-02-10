SIU Men's Basketball | Report Card: Salukis maintain winning record despite hurdles

Here's a look at SIU's mid-season grades entering Wednesday's game at Missouri State (11-5, 7-5):

Offense: B

Even when Domask returns, which could, possibly, be this weekend, according to Mullins, SIU has to figure out how to move the ball better. Six of the Salukis' seven conference losses featured double-digit turnovers (they had nine in a Game 2 loss to Evansville), and with Lance Jones in his second year as a point guard and Dalton Banks in as a true freshmen, those numbers could improve. They could also get worse as the season goes along, and more teams get more film on what SIU likes to do.

The Salukis are 5-1 this season when they have 15 or more assists.

Filewich, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound righty, has scored nine points or more in six straight games. He's shown some ability to finish down low and has simply overpowered some Valley defenders. Since Mullins put D'Avanzo in the starting lineup, the Salukis have rebounded better, too, and given teams more to think about than stopping Jones, Trent Brown and Domask.