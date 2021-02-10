SIU Men's Basketball | Report Card: Salukis maintain winning record despite hurdles

CARBONDALE — They have nearly half the Missouri Valley Conference season left, but through 16 games, coach Bryan Mullins and the SIU men's basketball team have a very promising incomplete grade.
Through two COVID-19 delays, an injury to leading scorer Marcus Domask that has kept him out almost four weeks, and the loss of who they thought was going to be their starting 5 man, the Salukis (9-7, 3-7 MVC) still somehow have a winning record. They had two of the league's biggest wins in the non-conference season, ending Butler's longtime home winning streak against non-conference opponents and taking down Murray State at the Banterra Center. Inconsistency, and injuries, have been their biggest hurdles, as freshman center Kyler Filewich was injected into a starting lineup that already featured four underclassmen. Graduate forward Anthony D'Avanzo, one of the team's oldest players, is still in his first season as a Division I player, and junior college forward J.D. Muila will miss the whole season with a torn meniscus.
After winning seven straight games to start the season, SIU dropped six in a row, five of them by double digits. The second road loss at Drake by 31 points was the biggest loss for the program since Mullins, a former Hall of Fame point guard here in the late 2000s, took over. The Salukis may have turned a corner in their last two series, splitting two games at home against Northern Iowa and earning a weekend split at Bradley Sunday with a 69-68 win.
Here's a look at SIU's mid-season grades entering Wednesday's game at Missouri State (11-5, 7-5):
Offense: B
Even when Domask returns, which could, possibly, be this weekend, according to Mullins, SIU has to figure out how to move the ball better. Six of the Salukis' seven conference losses featured double-digit turnovers (they had nine in a Game 2 loss to Evansville), and with Lance Jones in his second year as a point guard and Dalton Banks in as a true freshmen, those numbers could improve. They could also get worse as the season goes along, and more teams get more film on what SIU likes to do.
The Salukis are 5-1 this season when they have 15 or more assists.
Filewich, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound righty, has scored nine points or more in six straight games. He's shown some ability to finish down low and has simply overpowered some Valley defenders. Since Mullins put D'Avanzo in the starting lineup, the Salukis have rebounded better, too, and given teams more to think about than stopping Jones, Trent Brown and Domask.
"We have to continue to get better every day," Mullins said. "I think we're a better team this weekend than we were (last week) vs. Northern Iowa and (two weeks ago) at Indiana State. If we can continue to get better heading into Arch Madness, obviously everyone hopes to play three games that weekend, and hoping to get a championship, but we gotta come back and watch the film. We got a short turnaround. Wednesday we go to Missouri State, so we gotta get better these next two days if we want to have success at Missouri State."
Jones, a 6-1 sophomore guard who has started every game, went over the 500 career point mark last weekend. He has hiked his scoring average nearly four points a game, is shooting almost 13% better from the 3-point line and nearly cut his turnovers in half in his second year. Jones scored 19 in the win over Evansville, had 27, one off his career-high, in a win over Northern Iowa and made the game-winning free throw against Bradley on Sunday.
"We know we're capable of beating these good teams in the MVC, so we're just gonna take it one game at a time," Jones said.
Defense: D
SIU hopes Sunday's effort at Bradley is something it can replicate. Jones, Brown and Steven Verplancken Jr., a transfer from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State College that has moved into the starting lineup, were tough to screen. The Salukis rebounded well, and held Bradley to under 35% shooting in its own building.
Defense has been a struggle with the young roster. A year after leading the Valley in scoring defense, the Salukis entered Wednesday's game tied for seventh out of 10 teams (69.8 points allowed per game). At one point this season, SIU allowed its opponent to shoot 50% or better in 5 of 6 games. The Salukis only allowed that five times last season. And when opponents have missed, they've often gotten the rebound.
SIU has outrebounded its opponent only three times during Valley play, but has won all three games.
Overall: I
How else do you grade a team that hasn't had its best player in almost a month? SIU could have faded out of obscurity after Domask went down and few upperclassmen on the roster to steer the ship. Jones, Brown and Ben Harvey have helped keep the ship afloat, and with eight games still left to go, these Salukis can still finish as high as second place.
Jones is playing like a first team all-conference guard, Filewich and D'Avanzo have provided some punch inside, and the Salukis enter Wednesday's game 14th in the country in 3-point shooting (39.3%). Domask will only add to the team's offensive punch, and should help its rebounding, too. Do they have enough to get out of the bottom four in the standings with two games against Loyola, the Bears and Valparaiso still on the docket? Too hard to forecast, especially when no one is sure if everyone will get to 18 Valley games.
