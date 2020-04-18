SIU Men's Basketball | Saluki recruit Verplancken bet on himself

CARBONDALE — Steven Verplancken Jr. signed with Division II Glenville State (West Virginia) College mostly out of loyalty.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard from Belgium enrolled at Teays Valley Christian School as a 16-year-old and was leading a top-20 team. His first collegiate offer came from an NAIA school in Kentucky, and although some low and mid-major coaches called to talk to his coach about him, Verplancken said none of them offered him a Division I scholarship. Glenville State coach Justin Caldwell and his assistants were on him for almost his entire senior year. But Verplancken always had a goal to go higher.
"I didn't know I could play Division I. I knew I could play Division I," said Verplancken, who verbally committed to SIU Friday night. "That was always my dream, going into Glenville State. And I love Glenville State, coach Caldwell, they made me a big part of who I am today, but going in there, I knew I was a Division I player. I just got underrecruited. I've always been an underdog. But at the end of the day, you stay focused, you can make anything in life."
Born in the Dominican Republic, Verplancken grew up as a goalkeeper on a local soccer team. He later took up tennis, karate, even swimming, before picking up basketball as a 9-year-old when his family moved to Belgium, where his father, Steven Verplancken Sr., was from. Competing on a lower-sized hoop with two kids he still stays in touch with, Verplancken traded pushing soccer balls away for dribbling a basketball on a string.
He competed for a local team in Belgium and came up just short of making the 16-and-under national team. Undeterred, Verplancken registered to play for Falco Ghent, a youth basketball powerhouse located in his father's hometown. He had to take a train ride early in the morning and walk 20 minutes from the station to school. His dad picked him up after training, and he'd work on his homework on the way home. He was offered a chance to play at Belgium's Top Basketball Academy, and won a league championship, but started to dream about playing in the United States.
Verplancken came overseas to play at Teays Valley, and helped lead the team to wins over Huntington Prep and Oak Hill Academy. In between his junior and senior years at Teays Valley, he played for the Dominican Republic National Team, and captured the U17 FIBA Tournament of Central America in 2017 and the U18 title the following year. Last season, he averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds per game at Glenville State. He shot nearly 50% from the field and finished the season with 90 assists and 63 turnovers.
Missouri State, Loyola, Southern Utah, St. Bonaventure and McNeese offered scholarships after Verplancken decided to transfer in the first week of April.
"At some point, it's not about proving people wrong," Verplancken said. "It's about proving yourself right."
SIU coach Bryan Mullins, or anyone associated with the school, can't talk about Verplancken until he signs with the team. When he does, he will join Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College forward J.D. Muila and incoming freshman guards Dalton Banks and Eric Butler in the Salukis' 2020 class. Mullins will have four scholarships remaining for the upcoming season after Verplancken signs.
