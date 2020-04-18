SIU Men's Basketball | Saluki recruit Verplancken bet on himself

He competed for a local team in Belgium and came up just short of making the 16-and-under national team. Undeterred, Verplancken registered to play for Falco Ghent, a youth basketball powerhouse located in his father's hometown. He had to take a train ride early in the morning and walk 20 minutes from the station to school. His dad picked him up after training, and he'd work on his homework on the way home. He was offered a chance to play at Belgium's Top Basketball Academy, and won a league championship, but started to dream about playing in the United States.

Verplancken came overseas to play at Teays Valley, and helped lead the team to wins over Huntington Prep and Oak Hill Academy. In between his junior and senior years at Teays Valley, he played for the Dominican Republic National Team, and captured the U17 FIBA Tournament of Central America in 2017 and the U18 title the following year. Last season, he averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds per game at Glenville State. He shot nearly 50% from the field and finished the season with 90 assists and 63 turnovers.

Missouri State, Loyola, Southern Utah, St. Bonaventure and McNeese offered scholarships after Verplancken decided to transfer in the first week of April.

"At some point, it's not about proving people wrong," Verplancken said. "It's about proving yourself right."

SIU coach Bryan Mullins, or anyone associated with the school, can't talk about Verplancken until he signs with the team. When he does, he will join Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College forward J.D. Muila and incoming freshman guards Dalton Banks and Eric Butler in the Salukis' 2020 class. Mullins will have four scholarships remaining for the upcoming season after Verplancken signs.

