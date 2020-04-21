SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis add 2 Division II transfers, Canadian forward

CARBONDALE — SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins announced the addition of Canadian forward Kyler Filewich and a pair of Division II transfers for the upcoming season on Tuesday.
Filewich, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward that helped Orangeville Prep to the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association title earlier this year, committed to the team Monday night and officially signed Tuesday. Forward Anthony D'Avanzo (Lewis University) and Steven Verplancken Jr. (Glenville State College) verbally committed to the Salukis last week and made it official Tuesday. D'Avanzo, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound graduate transfer, and Filewich will be eligible this year. Verplancken will have three years to play after sitting out the 2020-21 season.
Filewich (pronounced Fill-a-witch) averaged 11.5 points and a team-best 9.1 rebounds per game during the regular season for Orangeville Prep, which won the OSBA championship with a 22-0 record. Filewich delivered 12 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game win over Bill Crothers SS. A former defensive end, tight end and offensive tackle at Vincent Massey in the Manitoba province, he had an offer to play football at North Dakota.
"He's strong, physical, and he uses it, too," Mullins said. "He doesn't shy away from contact. He embraces contact. He embraces physicality."
Filewich was named the No. 1 player in Manitoba by the Winnipeg Sun in 2018 and 2019. He led the team to a provincial championship last year with 26 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in the title game, and dreamed of playing Division I basketball in the United States. Filewich chose the Salukis over offers from Presbyterian and SIU-Edwardsville and a few Canadian schools.
"I feel like there's good basketball in Canada but it's not the same as the Division I level," Filewich said. "Growing up I've always wanted to experience playing at that level, at a higher level, with better players, better competition. I want to be the best player I can be."
Mullins looked forward to not just Filewich's freshman year, but his senior season.
"I wanted to bring in a freshman big guy that could have a ton of success over the next four years," Mullins said. "It was a big priority throughout the year, knowing we wanted to sign a freshman big kid."
A fourth-year senior for the Division II Flyers last season (he played in only eight games as a sophomore and received a medical redshirt), D'Avanzo was a second team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference pick last season. The Harwood Heights native averaged a team-best 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for a 13-15 squad that finished 8-12 in the league. D'Avanzo also blocked 24 shots and had 26 steals. He gives the Salukis a unique post who can shoot 3s and play inside. D'Avanzo made 55 of 138 behind the arc (39.9%) last season after attempting only three triples in his first three seasons.
He scored in double figures 24 times last season with eight 20-point games, and led the GLVC in rebounding during league play at 9.4 boards a game.
"Anthony has gotten better every single year through his college career, and the work he put in in the summer has really paid off for him," Mullins said. "To play for coach (Scott) Trost, who is one of the best, we're really excited about him. He's capable of banging down with the bigs and he's also capable of putting the ball on the floor and making things happen from the perimeter."
D'Avanzo scored a career-high 25 points at St. Francis last December and matched it against Drury earlier this year. He matched his career high in rebounds, 13, four times last season.
A 6-4, 205-pound wing, Verplancken averaged 16.4 points, five rebounds and a team-high 3.1 assists last season at Glenville State (West Virginia).
"Steven is a self-made player who can really impact the game in different ways," Mullins said. "He has the ability to score efficiently at all three levels. He plays with great pace and is constantly trying to make everyone around him better."
Verplancken started all 29 games last season as a true freshman. He averaged 31.9 minutes per game and shot 49.9% from the field and 43.8% from the 3-point line (67 of 153). Verplancken made 74% of his free throws (54 of 73) and finished the year with 90 assists and 63 turnovers. His 31 steals were tied for the second-most on the team, which averaged 89.9 points per game and allowed an average of 86.4 points.
D'Avanzo, Verplancken and Filewich join junior college transfer J.D. Muila and incoming freshmen Dalton Banks and Eric Butler in the 2020 class. Mullins has two scholarships left for the upcoming season.
"I'm excited about the guys we have coming in," Mullins said. "We'll continue to make sure we don't take chances on the things we value. I think our roster next year is looking really good. It's been a long month with the virtual recruiting, but it's paying off."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter:@THefferman
