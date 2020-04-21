SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis add 2 Division II transfers, Canadian forward

"I feel like there's good basketball in Canada but it's not the same as the Division I level," Filewich said. "Growing up I've always wanted to experience playing at that level, at a higher level, with better players, better competition. I want to be the best player I can be."

Mullins looked forward to not just Filewich's freshman year, but his senior season.

"I wanted to bring in a freshman big guy that could have a ton of success over the next four years," Mullins said. "It was a big priority throughout the year, knowing we wanted to sign a freshman big kid."

A fourth-year senior for the Division II Flyers last season (he played in only eight games as a sophomore and received a medical redshirt), D'Avanzo was a second team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference pick last season. The Harwood Heights native averaged a team-best 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for a 13-15 squad that finished 8-12 in the league. D'Avanzo also blocked 24 shots and had 26 steals. He gives the Salukis a unique post who can shoot 3s and play inside. D'Avanzo made 55 of 138 behind the arc (39.9%) last season after attempting only three triples in his first three seasons.

He scored in double figures 24 times last season with eight 20-point games, and led the GLVC in rebounding during league play at 9.4 boards a game.