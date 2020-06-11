SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis add walk-on guard Chris Cross

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Chris Cross, a 6-foot-2 senior guard at Urbana High School, will walk on to the SIU men's basketball team in 2020-21.

Cross announced his commitment to the Salukis Wednesday night. He comes from a long line of Carbondale High School legends, beginning with his father, Joe Cross, who played basketball at Illinois. Joe's brother, Josh, played at SIU from 1997-2001, and another brother, Dan, helped Florida to the 1994 Final Four and is in the Gators' Hall of Fame.

Cross averaged 14.5 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals per game last season for a regional championship squad, according to the Champaign News-Gazette. He was selected to the newspaper's all-area second team. Cross joins Will Keller, a 6-7 forward from Marion, as the Salukis' walk-ons for the upcoming season.

Keller is one of only two seniors on the SIU roster for 2020-21, along with graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo. Saluki coach Bryan Mullins has two scholarships remaining for the 2020 club.

