SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis at Evansville: 3 things to watch

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team had to have its best defensive second half of the season against Alcorn State on Friday night, and delivered.

The Salukis trailed by 16 points with just over 16 minutes to play at the Banterra Center, but were able to rally for a 62-59 victory. Marcus Domask's jumper started a 21-7 run that got SIU within two with 7:35 left, and the Salukis held the Braves to 34.6% shooting in the second half (9 of 26). It was the best second-half defensive effort of the season, according to the opponent's shooting percentage, and the second-best half of the season, overall. Colorado made just 33.3% of its shots in the first half in the loss to the Salukis at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands.

ASU had just one field goal the final four minutes, and fell to 0-5.

"It just shows that when we want to play the way we need to play, we can play at a high level," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Now it's the consistency factor, for 40 minutes, on a possession-by-possession basis. We've gotta be that type of team from the start of the game, no matter who we play. Whether it's Creighton, whether it's Alcorn, whether it's Evansville, we gotta play one way, and that's a challenge for these guys."

Domask scored 14 of his game-high 24 points during the run that saved SIU's nine-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents. Jones scored five points during the run, and the last six of the game to get the Salukis (3-3) back to the .500 mark entering their conference opener at Evansville (3-6) Wednesday night (6 p.m., ESPN3, WCIL 101.5 FM). Jones' 21 points gave him his fourth 20-point game this season.

Here are three things to watch in the earliest Missouri Valley Conference opener in SIU and Evansville history:

No. 1 — Guards galore

You want to stop SIU, you start with Jones, and if you want to stop the Purple Aces, you start with guards Jawaun Newton and Shamar Givance.

The Salukis are 2-2 when Jones scores 20 or more, and the 6-foot-1 junior has done it without many 3-pointers. Jones was the top 3-point shooter in the MVC in terms of percentage last season (42.6%), but is 9 of 39 from behind the arc in his first six games this season (23.1%). When he finds the range, Mullins believes he can get to another level as a scorer.

"He's doing a great job of finishing the basketball. It's like he's flipflopped from last year," Mullins said. "He shot it really well last year, and he struggled to finish a little bit, but he worked on that in the offseason, in terms of his finishing and getting his body in shape. I think he's much more explosive this year. He's a really good shooter, and he's obviously not shooting it real well from 3 this year. But those are gonna drop, and I think when he puts it all together, he's setting himself up for a great year."

Jones, who is shooting 78.6% from the field on 2-point field goals (33 of 42), is SIU's leading scorer at 18.8 points per game.

Newton (14.4 ppg.) and Givance (13.2 ppg.) combined for 39 points, eight assists and 17 boards in UE's 70-54 road win at Eastern Illinois on Sunday in Charleston. The Purple Aces only had 11 assists. Antoine Smith Jr., a 6-7 forward from Collin County (Texas) Community College, had 10 points in 36 minutes. Smith was the MVC newcomer of the week after averaging 13.5 ppg. in four games last week. The Aces lost all four games, a 75-59 decision at home to UCF and three games at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida.

With senior forward Evan Kuhlman (6-8, 215), who has missed two of the last three games with a shoulder injury, the Aces added 6-9 senior forward Iyen Enaruna (3 ppg., 2 rpg.) to the starting lineup. Evansville moves the ball well, and quickly, in search of driving lanes or open 3s. The Aces have attempted 237 triples in their first nine games, the sixth-most in the NCAA, and made 78 of them (32.9%).

SIU is 41 of 129 behind the arc (31.8%) without junior guard Trent Brown, one of its best shooters, and junior guard Ben Harvey. Brown (back) hasn't played this season, and Harvey (illness) hasn't played in the last four games.

No. 2 — The opening 10 minutes

Wednesday's game at the Ford Center will be the earliest conference opener for both teams since they joined the MVC. Both teams are coming off a win, and both teams have juniors and seniors in their starting lineups.

The league had hoped to open up non-conference opportunities right after Christmas for its 10 programs by playing one early league game Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 (Valparaiso plays at Drake on Thursday night). In the process, the Valley put the pressure on with a game that means a lot less than a month into the season.

The Valley regular-season race has been decided by one game or less in four of the last five seasons. Loyola finished ahead of Drake by one game last season. Northern Iowa finished a game ahead of the Ramblers in 2019-20, and Drake and Loyola tied for the regular-season championship in 2019 at 12-6. Loyola won the league by four games the year it went to the Final Four (2018), and Wichita State and Illinois State tied for the regular-season title in 2017 with 17-1 records.

No. 3 — Points in the paint

Kuhlman, if he can go, gives UE a post presence, a 3-point threat on the perimeter and a good passer up high. Without him, the Aces don't have anybody that can guard SIU's Kyler Filewich or Domask down low. The question for Wednesday night is which team will get to play the way it wants. The Salukis could have the advantage in a half-court, possession-by-possession game league contests normally turn into. The Aces want to spread SIU out and make them guard five guys on the perimeter who can all shoot and drive.

The 3-point shot is a bigger part of Evansville's game, but one that could sink the Salukis' chances at a road win. SIU misses Brown at both ends of the floor, and has endured some serious offensive droughts.

"Coach Lickliter does a great job with his team. Offensively, the spacing, the ball-movement that they play with, and the tough, physical defense that they do, they present a lot of challenges," Mullins said. "For us, we have to play better than we did on Friday night, and we have to be ready mentally, physically, to start the game at 6 o'clock Wednesday night versus Evansville."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.