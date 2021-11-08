SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis at Little Rock: 3 things to watch

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team knows its roles this season. It's still a mystery which Salukis will play them entering Tuesday night's season opener at Little Rock.

Junior Lance Jones is now in his third season playing point guard, a position he'd never played at Evanston High School but moved over after Aaron Cook went down with an injury his freshman year. Dalton Banks played some point as a true freshman last season, averaging 25.6 minutes a game in 26 appearances. Eastern Illinois transfer Ben Harvey and Trent Brown, as well as Division II transfer Steven Verplancken Jr., filled the shooting guard role. With 97.2% of their scoring back, the Salukis have more returning offense than anyone in the Missouri Valley Conference, and have even more guys to play more spots with the addition of three freshmen and graduate transfer Ben Coupet Jr.

"We're gonna be tested the next game, against Austin Peay, against Colorado, so, for sure. And when you get into the Valley, if you're not testing yourself in the non-conference, you're setting yourself up for a rude awakening when you enter the Valley schedule," third-year coach Bryan Mullins said. "For us, it's gonna be great. Obviously, going on the road right away, playing against a really good team, and finding out about ourselves, and then continuing to get better. Winning in the non-conference schedule prepares you to win in the Missouri Valley Conference, and I think this schedule will definitely do that for us."

With forward Marcus Domask and Jones leading the way, SIU jumped out 7-0 last season, knocking off Butler on the road to end one of the longest non-conference homecourt winning streaks in America on the way. It was the Salukis' best start since 1947-48, but after Domask suffered a season-ending foot injury, teams could focus on limiting Jones. SIU went 12-14 and missed the postseason for the 13th straight year.

With all five starters back, and five promising newcomers, the Salukis have the offense, depth and defense to make a run at their first postseason berth since the 2008 NIT. Jones (13.4 points per game, eighth-best in the Valley) had 25 points in a three-point loss at Indiana State, 27 in a three-point win over Northern Iowa, and 30 in an overtime loss at 21st-ranked Loyola. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound combo guard led the MVC in 3-point shooting (42.6%, 52 of 122) and led SIU with 73 assists in 25 games. Brown, Harvey, Banks and Verplancken all shot 37% or better from behind the 3-point arc, and Coupet shot 37% last season when he was at Little Rock.

Here are three more things to watch in Tuesday's SIU-Little Rock opener:

No. 1 — Remember me?

That's right, the Trojans would have returned four starters off last season's 11-15 squad if Coupet hadn't transferred to SIU. The 6-7 Coupet started all 26 games last season for Little Rock, led them with 26 steals, and was its top 3-point shooter (37.1%, 43 of 116). He was the team's fourth-leading scorer at 10.3 points per game, fourth-leading rebounder (3.6 per game) and was second on the squad with 50 assists.

Coupet missed SIU's exhibition win over Division II Henderson State and the closed scrimmage against IPFW, but could give the Salukis two things they desperately needed last season: rebounding and transition offense. SIU's 2-on-1 breaks were an adventure, but Coupet has the length to throw it down and the savvy to lay it up in the open court.

"I think (fans) will see how we're trying to play this year," Coupet said. "We're trying to play fast, get some easy buckets. We're gonna be a tougher team this year, and just show that we can win the Missouri Valley this year."

No. 2 — Salukis' 3-headed '5' man

Kyler Filewich wasn't supposed to start last season, as SIU recruited 6-8 forward J.D. Muila, the 24th-best junior college prospect in the country according to jucorecruiting.com. But the 6-9, 250-pound freshman center from Canada got better as the season went along, and ended up on the MVC All-Freshman Team. Filewich averaged 6.8 points and a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game in 26 games. He started 16 of them, and, a year later, is leaner and a lot more confident.

Filewich, who could start Tuesday night, had nine points and five boards in just 15 minutes in SIU's exhibition game. Muila and 6-8 forward Anthony D'Avanzo, a 3-point threat that gives the Salukis a different look when he's on the court, could all see some time at the 5.

"It gives us a lot of versatility at that position, and then Anthony can play some 4 as well," Mullins said. "It just gives us some versatility, as far as the matchups of who's on the court for the other team, and what we're trying to do offensively or defensively. I definitely think that will help us, and also keep those guys fresh and be able to play their best when they're on the court."

No. 3 — 3-point advantage

Little Rock didn't score well from the 3-point line last season — opponents hit 54 more triples than the Trojans did — and might not this season, either. Guard Mark Lucic (37 of 110, 33.6%) is the Trojans' top returning 3-point shooter, in terms of makes. No one else on the roster has more than 14. Guard Marko Andric was their best 3-point shooter, percentage-wise, at 46.7%, but he only took 15 in 22 games.

Little Rock's bread and butter has been through 6-10, 250-pound forward Nikola Maric (14 ppg., 5.6 rpg.), a preseason third team all-conference pick in the Sun Belt.

"We didn't shoot the ball well from the 3-point line last year. Let's be honest, we didn't score last year," said Little Rock coach Darrell Walker, a former guard for the Chicago Bulls who won a championship with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the 1993 squad. "We guarded people, but we couldn't score. Marko can give us a boost off the bench at times. Marko is a funny player. If he's not scorin' points, we basically almost gotta get him out of the basketball game, to be honest. His job is to come in and knock down shots."

The Trojans averaged 68.7 points per game last season, and nearly had a winning record. They held their opponents to under 70 points 17 times last season, going 8-9 in those games.

