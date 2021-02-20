SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis banking Long's experience helps young club

Then his grandfather, a big influence in his life growing up in Oklahoma City, was diagnosed with cancer.

Long wanted to play closer to him, where he could possibly come see him compete. His one connection with SIU was a loose one. When Iowa State played Milwaukee a few years ago, Pat Monaghan was an assistant coach with the Panthers. With a roster of six sophomores and four freshmen, the Salukis were in search of some talent, yes, but also some experience. Long played on an Iowa State club that won the Big 12 Conference title his freshman year and reached the NCAA Tournament. Twenty-two of his 77 rebounds at Southern Utah came at the offensive end, and despite a slight pause at the top of his retooled jumper, he shot 45.9% from the field that season.

Mullins wanted Long for different reasons.

"Jakolby's been an unbelievable teammate. He's had a lot of injuries, really, not the serious ones but the nagging, with the groin, hamstring, throughout the fall and throughout the first half of the season," Mullins said. "Was on pause with being in quarantine, as well, so he's had a lot of things outside of his control. But outside of basketball, in the locker room, in the apartments, he's been awesome. He echoes the message. He relays the culture, so, he's been a great addition to our program."