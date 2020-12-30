SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis-Bulldogs picked up by ESPNU, CBS Sports Network

CARBONDALE — When one door closes, another one opens.

The SIU men's basketball series at Drake this weekend, which was scheduled to air on ESPN+ or ESPN3, was picked up by two national networks on Wednesday after the Loyola-Bradley doubleheader was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Braves' program. The Salukis (7-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) and Bulldogs (11-0, 2-0) will now play on ESPNU Sunday night beginning at 5 p.m., three hours later than their original tipoff of 2 p.m. Monday's game from the Knapp Center in Des Moines at 6 p.m. will now air on CBS Sports Network.

ESPNU and CBS Sports Network were scheduled to air Sunday and Monday's games between the Ramblers (6-2, 2-0) and Braves (6-3), respectively. Bradley had its first MVC series of the season, at Valparaiso, postponed after the Crusaders paused all basketball activities in late December because of COVID issues. The Braves, who have won the last two MVC Tournaments, were supposed to open conference play at home against the current co-leaders, but postponed that series because of COVID issues.

Drake is off to its best start in school history. The Bulldogs became the first team in the nation to reach 11 victories when it swept Indiana State Sunday and Monday in Terre Haute, Indiana. SIU lost its first game of the season Monday against Evansville (3-5, 1-1), in the second game of a two-day, two-game doubleheader at the Banterra Center. The Purple Aces tied a school record with 17 3-pointers in Monday's 84-72 victory.

