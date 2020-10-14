SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis considering 8-team Louisville event around Thanksgiving

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team is considering competing in the Louisville bubble event that is scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, but has not signed on yet, coach Bryan Mullins said earlier this week.

The Salukis agreed to play Tulsa on Nov. 28 earlier this year, but Mullins said after the Golden Hurricane committed to a multi-team event (MTE), namely the four-team CBE Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri, they will likely push that game to the 2021-22 season. The Louisville event, which will feature eight teams, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal, is scheduled to take place at the Yum! Center beginning Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. It is not clear how many games SIU would get if it agrees.

The Louisville event will feature Duquesne, Little Rock, Prairie View A&M from Texas, UNC-Greensboro, Western Kentucky, Winthrop and the Cardinals, who went 24-7 last season. SIU would be the eighth team to commit to the event if it signs. Winthrop (24 wins), UNC-Greensboro (23), Duquesne (21), Little Rock (21) and Western Kentucky (20) all won 20 games or more last season, and Prairie View A&M, which has won the last two SWAC championships, went 19-13 last season. The Salukis finished 16-16 in Mullins' first season, return two starters, and have eight newcomers, nine if you include sitout Ben Harvey.