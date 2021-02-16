SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis could go big against Missouri State

CARBONDALE — Kyler Filewich had to take a seat in the opening minute of last week's road loss at Missouri State because of foul trouble.

SIU's men's basketball team hopes to keep its freshman center around a bit longer Wednesday in the rematch with the Bears and forward Gaige Prim, the Missouri Valley Conference's top rebounder (8.6 boards a game) and third-leading scorer (15.3 points per game) entering the week. The Salukis (10-9, 4-9 MVC) fought the Bears (14-5, 10-5) to within three points at the half in their first meeting, only to get outscored by nine in the second in a 65-53 loss.

SIU played small part of the second half in that game, without the 6-foot-9, 250-pound Filewich. This time they may add 6-8 forward Anthony D'Avanzo, a pick-and-pop 3-point shooter that can finish inside, with Filewich to try to shake things up against MSU, which has won five straight games.

"Kyler's been playing great with us," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Missouri State plays (6-8 forward Jared) Ridder at the 5. They're been playing a little bit more with that lineup, and, obviously, they've got (6-10 Nic) Tata, too, coming off the bench. We're gonna mix things up. I think Anthony gives us some versatility, to be able to have him at the 5 and at the 4. It's, really, we have to see which lineup works best."