SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis' Domask could miss UNI series

CARBONDALE — SIU sophomore forward Marcus Domask has been able to do some cardiovascular work to try to keep up his conditioning, Saluki coach Bryan Mullins said Thursday, but he has not been cleared for this weekend's series against Northern Iowa yet.

Speaking with local media virtually Thursday, Mullins said Domask was scheduled to meet with a member of the squad's medical team later this week about his left foot injury and would be re-evaluated at that time. He did not give a timetable for the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Freshman of the Year to return to the Salukis (7-5, 1-5 MVC), who have dropped five straight games since winning their first seven.

"What I've been told, we'll probably get him back at some point this season," Mullins said. "Marcus wants to come back and play, it's just, we're going to do what's best for Marcus. At the end of the day, we're going to make sure he's healthy for the length of his career here, and not just for the last month of the season."

SIU hosts UNI (4-10, 2-6) Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 5. Tickets are not available to the public, but the games are scheduled to air on MVC-TV on Saturday and either ESPNU or ESPN2 on Sunday.