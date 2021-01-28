SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis' Domask could miss UNI series

CARBONDALE — SIU sophomore forward Marcus Domask has been able to do some cardiovascular work to try to keep up his conditioning, Saluki coach Bryan Mullins said Thursday, but he has not been cleared for this weekend's series against Northern Iowa yet.
Speaking with local media virtually Thursday, Mullins said Domask was scheduled to meet with a member of the squad's medical team later this week about his left foot injury and would be re-evaluated at that time. He did not give a timetable for the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Freshman of the Year to return to the Salukis (7-5, 1-5 MVC), who have dropped five straight games since winning their first seven.
"What I've been told, we'll probably get him back at some point this season," Mullins said. "Marcus wants to come back and play, it's just, we're going to do what's best for Marcus. At the end of the day, we're going to make sure he's healthy for the length of his career here, and not just for the last month of the season."
SIU hosts UNI (4-10, 2-6) Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 5. Tickets are not available to the public, but the games are scheduled to air on MVC-TV on Saturday and either ESPNU or ESPN2 on Sunday.
Domask has been one of the most durable players in the league ever since jumping into the starting lineup last season as a true freshman. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Wisconsin native started all 32 games last season, tying for the MVC lead in minutes per game, and is No. 1 in the Valley in minutes per game this season (33.9). He is the Salukis' leading scorer (16.3 points per game), their second-leading rebounder (4.5 per game) and is second on the team in assists, with 32 in 10 starts.
Freshman center Kyler Filewich stepped in to Domask's starting spot at Indiana State last weekend, and finished the two-game series 10 of 12 from the field with 22 points and 13 boards. SIU lost Game 1 at the Hulman Center 69-66 and Game 2 71-59.
• Valparaiso-SIU series moved back: The MVC announced SIU's weekend series at home against Valparaiso in late February will move back a day, to Sunday, Feb. 21 and Monday, Feb. 22. It was originally scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 20-21 at the Banterra Center.
Sunday's game at 4 p.m. is scheduled to air on Marquee Sports Network and ESPN+, while Monday's game is slated for ESPN3 or ESPN+.
The Valley also released TV and game time information for the final weekend of the regular season's featured games. SIU's road game at Loyola on Friday, Feb. 26, is scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. in Chicago and air on CBS Sports Network. The Salukis' Saturday game against the Ramblers on Feb. 27 is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and will air on either ESPNU or ESPN2.
UNI's game at Illinois State on Feb. 26 is scheduled to air on ESPNU and tip-off at 8. The Panthers-Redbirds nightcap on Feb. 27 is scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network and start at 5.
Also, the MVC announced Evansville and Indiana State will play a rescheduled game Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the Hulman Center at 4 p.m. Since Christmas, the league has had 31 changes to the conference schedule. As of today, all postponed games have now been rescheduled.
