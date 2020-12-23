SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis' Domask named MVC co-player of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU sophomore Marcus Domask was named the Missouri Valley Conference co-player of the week on Wednesday by the league. Domask shared the honor with Missouri State forward Gaige Prim, but was named the conference's top player for the second time this season.

A Waupun, Wisconsin native, Domask averaged 17 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists while leading SIU to a 3-0 week. He played his best in the biggest game, scoring a game-high 26 points in SIU's win over Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse Monday night. The victory snapped the Bulldogs' 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference teams, the longest in the nation, and gave the Salukis (6-0) their best start since the 2003-04 season. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward was 21 of 41 from the field (51%) in wins over North Dakota (twice) and Butler. Domask made 4 of 13 from the 3-point line, including 3 of 8 at Butler, and was a perfect 5 for 5 at the free-throw line in the three games.

Domask became the first Saluki to earn player of the week honors twice in a season since Anthony Beane did in 2016. He was named MVC player of the week Dec. 7. SIU is next in action Sunday against Evansville (2-4) at 3 p.m. in both teams' league opener.