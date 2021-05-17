SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis draw Colorado in Paradise Jam opener

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team will open the Paradise Jam against Colorado on Nov. 19 in the Virgin Islands, the tournament announced Monday.

It will be just the second meeting between the two programs, and the first since the Salukis won at Colorado in the 2000 NIT, 94-92. SIU lost at BYU to end a 20-13 season that year. It will be SIU's first appearance at the Paradise Jam, an eight-team tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center on Nov. 19-22. Bradley, which opens against Colorado State, Brown, former Valley foe Creighton, Northeastern and Duquesne are the other participants.

SIU will play either Northeastern or Duquesne in its second game. The winners of the first rounds get a day off before playing their next game on Nov. 21, while the losers turn around and play again on Nov. 20. SIU and Colorado are scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. Central time (9 p.m. in St. Thomas) in the nightcap of the event's opening day. All the games of the tournament are scheduled to air on ESPN3 or ESPN+.